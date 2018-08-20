Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hero Motosports Team Rally bags podium at India Baja

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
21   //    20 Aug 2018, 16:34 IST

Sa
Santhosh C.S in action - Hero Motorsports - Indian Baja 2018

Photo Credit: Hero Motorsport Social Media Account

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) After an impressive first leg, the Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider C S Santosh grabbed the second position at the India Baja 2018 the only 'Dakar Challenge' rally in the country.

The final leg of the rally resumed action in the Golden City of Jaisalmer where CS Santosh arrived at the finish ramp at Majid ki Basti, maintaining the team's 100 percent finish record at the India Baja.)

After completing the 274-km run across Jaisalmer, it was time to mark yet another milestone finish for the factory rally team. The closing stage of the rally went rather smooth compared to the fast-paced first day as the competitors had to tackle a hard pack terrain due to heavy rain the previous night.

A total of about 208 kms were run today, divided into three special stages in the desert of Sam.

The team is now gearing up for the upcoming INCA Rally in Peru where C S Santosh will lead the charge and will carry forward the team's 'Road to Dakar 2019' campaign.

Santosh said, "I am glad to cross the finish line of India Baja to be on the podium after a tough race with great competition and challenging weather conditions. This is the first race on home soil where I am walking away healthy in the past three years and that is a big positive I take forward going into the final months before Dakar

About Santhosh C.S

Santhosh C.S ( Santosh Chunchunguppe Shivashankar) is the first Indian to take part and complete the grueling rally Dakar. He is a multiple time National Supercross Champion from India. Santhosh has participated and won in almost every major rally in the country such as the Desert Storm and Raid-de-Himalaya

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
10 things you didn't know about CS Santhosh & Joaquim...
RELATED STORY
Silkway Rally 2018 : The Teams, The Cars and Truck line...
RELATED STORY
'The Snake' returns to desert, finishes Baja 50 years later
RELATED STORY
APRC: Podium Finish for Young and Cusco Team in Malaysia
RELATED STORY
Yazeed Al Rajhi wins the grueling Silkway Rally 2018
RELATED STORY
Rally Drivers are different breed - INRC 2018
RELATED STORY
World Rally Championship is entering its second half –...
RELATED STORY
Life after Formula 1 - Five drivers who are doing well in...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Worst Indy 500 Crashes of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Early Predictions for the 2018 Indy 500
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us