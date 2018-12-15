Honda riders grab three podium finishes at National motorcycle racing

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Gearing up for the final showdown, IDEMITSU Honda Ten10 Racing Team won three podium finishes in Super-Sport 165cc and Pro-Stock 165cc categories on the opening day of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship here Saturday.

The Madras Motor Racing Track also witnessed Race 1 of the last round of Honda Talent Cup which saw stellar performances by riders in both the CBR 250R Expert class and the CBR 150R Novice class.

Dominating the season, Anish Shetty sealed his championship after securing podium finish today in Pro-Stock 165 category. Honda riders Mithun Kumar and Senthil Kumar finished at the 5th and 13th place respectively.

In Super Sport 165cc, Honda rider, Mathana Kumar secured the second position clocking a total race time of 12:39:132.

Following his footsteps was Honda rider Rajiv Sethu who claimed third position today. He finished with a total race time of 13:07:859.

Rajiv now has a total of 4 podiums including 3 wins in his kitty.

Unfortunately Sarath Kumar crashed in the penultimate corner C11 at the track after leading till the last lap.

"Today we bagged 3 podium finishes. I stand extremely confident of our rider's performances for tomorrow and expect a great closing with some wins for this season," said Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycles.

In IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR 250R, Bengaluru boy Abhishek Vasudev secured the first position with a total race time of 12:22:261.

Following Abhishek back home was Anish Shetty who claimed the second position and recorded the best lap at 2:01:532.

Finishing third was Aravind B who was challenged by Senthil Kumar and Amit Topano in a fight to claim the position.

In IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R, 14-year old Mohammad Mukhail claimed yet another win by outperforming others.

Giving him a tough challenge was Kartik Vasant, the Karnataka boy who clocked in the second best timing at 13:14:110.

Amidst a lot of fluctuation between riders, Aandhu K.K secured his podium with 13:15:080 race timing