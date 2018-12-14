Honda riders Rajiv and Anish grab double pole positions

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Honda riders Rajiv Sethu and Anish Shetty secured pole positions in both Super Sport 165cc class and Pro Stock 165cc class on Friday in the last leg of Indian National Motorcycle Championship and IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup here.

In Super Sport 165cc class, fresh from scoring his maiden point in Asia Road Racing Championship, Rajiv secured pole start in the qualifying round with his best lap time of 1:54.906.

Sarath Kumar qualified at 5th position. Unfortunately, Mathana Kumar crashed in the qualifying.

The Honda Ten10 racing team holds 246 points in Super Sport 165cc so far.

In Pro-Stock 165cc, Anish secured pole start with a best lap time of 1:50.630.

Backing the team with sturdy performance, Honda's Senthil Kumar qualified at 4th position with the lap time of 2:00.266 and Mithun Kumar qualified at 8th.

It was a neck to neck race today as the top 10 riders lapped back home with a very close timing, making Saturday's race even more interesting.

With a total of 281 points and 150 points margin till round 4, the team is all geared up to show victorious performance over the weekend.

With a total of 122 points till round 4, Anish Shetty completed the qualifying round with 1st position In CBR 250R expert class followed by Ranchi boy, Amit RichardoTopno at 2nd. The Bengaluru boy Abhishek V completed at 3rd position followed by Senthil Kumar.

In CBR 150cc, Honda Talent Hunt's 14-year-old Mohammed Mukail secured pole start