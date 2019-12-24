Houston Texans designate J.J. Watt to return from IR

J.J. Watt plans to play for the Houston Texans in the playoffs after the team designated him to return from injured reserve.

The Texans sealed their place in the postseason with an AFC South-clinching 23-20 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

And now the Texans are set to get star defensive end Watt back in action in time for the postseason after they made the roster move on Tuesday.

"I feel extremely excited about being able to be back on the practice team with the guys," Watt told the media. "The medical team here has done a great job.

"There's obviously an element of risk involved as well, that I understand, but, to me, the opportunity to play in the playoffs, to try and help this team win football games, there's nothing that I want more. It’s built into me – I want to be on the field with the guys."

Asked if he intends to feature in the opening round of the playoffs, he replied: "That's the plan, that's the goal."

Texans coach Bill O'Brien revealed earlier this month Watt was making positive steps in his recovery from a torn pectoral he suffered in October that was initially expected to have brought his NFL season to an end.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury in Week 8 as the Texans won against the Oakland Raiders, saying afterwards: "This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal".

Watt, who is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, also missed significant portions of the 2016 and 2017 campaigns with season-ending injuries.

But he has come back sooner than expected and the Texans are now ready to receive a huge boost to their defense ahead of the postseason, where they will be looking to win their first playoff game since 2016.

At 10-5, the Texans are currently slated to finish as the number four AFC seed.

Watt recorded four sacks, a forced fumble and three passes defended in his eight games this year. He has spent his whole career in Houston.