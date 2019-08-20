Joan Mir to sit out again at British MotoGP

Suzuki rider Joan Mir

Joan Mir will not return to action at the British Grand Prix, with test rider Sylvain Guintoli taking his place, Team Suzuki Ecstar have confirmed.

Mir missed the Austrian Grand Prix following a crash in testing that left him with a pulmonary contusion.

The Spaniard had been expected to return to MotoGP at Silverstone, yet he has not made a full recovery and, with his training also limited, his team announced via a statement Mir will sit out.

"In the end, I am not able to be in Silverstone for the next race and it is a real pity," Mir said. "But that's how things are, and the first priority has to be my health.

"After the accident, I spent several weeks resting, first in the hospital and then at home.

"I have started to walk but, after the tests, it seems that I am still not 100 per cent, so the doctors have determined that it is better to continue with my rehabilitation."