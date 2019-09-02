Jones celebrates 100th start with win at Bojangles' Southern 500

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 02 Sep 2019, 12:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Erik Jones

Erik Jones marked his 100th start with victory at the Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

There was an extended delay as weather pushed back the start of the race before Jones took the chequered flag.

"I can guarantee I ain't going to bed," Jones said on the TV broadcast after the race.

It was the second to last race before the playoffs, which makes every position count even more, especially for those looking to qualify as part of the top 16.

Kyle Larson finished in second while Kyle Busch – who led for 118 laps before slamming into the wall, allowing Jones to take the lead – finished in third to win the regular-season championship, Kevin Harvick fourth and Brad Keselowski fifth.

There was one of seven caution flags on lap 274 after a big crash involving a number of drivers, including Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson.

Of those looking to reach the round of 16, Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez are tied for 16th in the drivers' standings with 617 points.

Johnson is in 18th place with 586 points while Paul Menard is 19th with 548 points.