Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Jones snatches dramatic win in crash-filled Daytona race

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    08 Jul 2018, 11:21 IST
Erik-Jones-USNews-070718-ftr-getty
Erik Jones

Erik Jones snatched a dramatic victory after a crash-filled Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

Jones passed Martin Truex Jr., who finished second, on the final lap to take the lead and record his first ever win in the Cup series. 

AJ Allmendinger was third, with Kasey Kahne and Chris Buescher rounding out the top five.

The win for Jones, 22, was a landmark moment for the Michigan-born driver, as he broke through to claim the victory in his first season and 57th start with Joe Gibbs racing.

There were 10 total cautions during the race and several top competitors were involved in crashes, including Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, who were all knocked out after a pile-up during the 54th lap.

Kyle Busch and William Byron held the lead after 11 laps but were also eliminated in another coming-together less than 12 circuits later.

Last year's winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was out in front for 51 laps and won the first two stages of the race, but, with 36 laps to go, he and Kyle Larson were involved in a collision.

The race was forced into two overtimes after a pair of crashes just before the finish line.

NASCAR results at Daytona: Erik Jones picks up win in...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Daytona: TV schedule, standings, qualifying...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Daytona: Chase Elliott on pole;...
RELATED STORY
Bubba Wallace Jr. says ‘every emotion is coming’ if he...
RELATED STORY
Paul Menard wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series race
RELATED STORY
NASCAR: Kyle Busch wins Cup Series race at Chicagoland
RELATED STORY
Subway Firecracker 250 ends with 2 drivers celebrating...
RELATED STORY
Look: Toyota unveils new Supra to run in Xfinity Series...
RELATED STORY
2018 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, prediction
RELATED STORY
Larson wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Chicagoland Speedway
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us