Jones snatches dramatic win in crash-filled Daytona race

Erik Jones snatched a dramatic victory after a crash-filled Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

Jones passed Martin Truex Jr., who finished second, on the final lap to take the lead and record his first ever win in the Cup series.

AJ Allmendinger was third, with Kasey Kahne and Chris Buescher rounding out the top five.

The win for Jones, 22, was a landmark moment for the Michigan-born driver, as he broke through to claim the victory in his first season and 57th start with Joe Gibbs racing.

That Jones Boy got it done tonight at ol’ Daytona! | @erik_jones pic.twitter.com/ooidKpZrPI — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 8, 2018

There were 10 total cautions during the race and several top competitors were involved in crashes, including Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, who were all knocked out after a pile-up during the 54th lap.

Kyle Busch and William Byron held the lead after 11 laps but were also eliminated in another coming-together less than 12 circuits later.

Last year's winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was out in front for 51 laps and won the first two stages of the race, but, with 36 laps to go, he and Kyle Larson were involved in a collision.

The race was forced into two overtimes after a pair of crashes just before the finish line.