Jorge Lorenzo: The retiring MotoGP icon's career in numbers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 Nov 2019, 01:32 IST SHARE

Jorge Lorenzo will retire at the end of the MotoGP season

MotoGP icon Jorge Lorenzo on Thursday announced he will retire following this weekend's Valencia Grand Prix.

The three-time world champion has endured a frustrating debut campaign with Repsol Honda, for whom Marc Marquez surged to a sixth title in the premier class.

Lorenzo admitted a crash in Assen ahead of the Dutch TT that left him with a fractured vertebrae and kept him out of four races took a significant toll on his desire to continue in the sport.

With the help of Opta, we look at some of the standout statistics from the 32-year-old Spaniard's illustrious career.

We just can imagine how hard was to write every of these words



Here's @lorenzo99's original speech to announce his retirement pic.twitter.com/tOGc6DsVhV — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) November 14, 2019

2 – Lorenzo has won five world championships across all categories (three in MotoGP, two at 250cc); Angel Nieto (13) and Marc Marquez (8) are the only Spanish riders with more.

3 – Only Valentino Rossi (5) and Randy Mamola (4) have finished a MotoGP season second in the standings more often than Lorenzo (2009, 2011 and 2013).

8 – Only Giacomo Agostini (8), Rossi (7), Marquez (6), Mick Doohan (5), Geoff Duke (4), Mike Hailwood (4), Eddie Lawson (4) and John Surtees (4) have won more titles in the premier class than Lorenzo.

1 – Lorenzo won 44 MotoGP races with Yamaha, a tally bettered onlu by Rossi (56).

Advertisement

5 – The Spaniard ranks fifth for wins in the premier class with 47. He is sixth across all categories with 68.

6 – Lorenzo was most successful at Mugello, a track at which he won six MotoGP races.

114 – Only Rossi (198) has more podiums than Lorenzo in MotoGP/500cc history.

383 – Lorenzo held the record for the most points in a single season in the premier class until Marquez surpassed his benchmark in 2019. The reigning champion heads into the Valencia Grand Prix on 395 points – 12 more than Lorenzo recorded in 2010.

4 – Lorenzo holds the fastest lap record at four of the 19 circuits on the current MotoGP calendar: Barcelona (2018), Motegi (2014), Valencia (2016) and Motorland Aragon (2015).

Se retira un grande! Enhorabuena por una carrera llena de éxitos y por haber hecho más grande el motociclismo español! Mucha suerte @lorenzo99!

A great rider retires!Congratulations for a career full of successes and for having made the spanish motorcycling bigger! #ThankYouJorge pic.twitter.com/fOJR6hJLK1 — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) November 14, 2019