Keselowski wins at Kansas for third victory of year

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12 May 2019, 08:52 IST
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski came on late, but he timed it just right to win his third NASCAR race of the year and second of his career at Kansas at the Digital Ally 400 on Saturday.

Keselowski was hanging around the middle of the pack for much of the race, but down the stretch he came on strong and was able to hold off Alex Bowman, who finished in second place for the third consecutive race.

The race was looking to be all but decided, but thanks to a caution on behalf of Matt DiBenedetto it was forced into overtime with four laps to go.

It was the first ever overtime finish at Kansas Speedway in a spring race.

Keselowski got off to a great start on the restart and held off Bowman and Erik Jones in third.

"We just got a great launch, and Alex Bowman I'll tell you, he's going to win a race," Keselowski told FS1 after the race.

"He did a great job today, we just had a little bit fresher tyres than he did and we were able to make the move on the outside there and just caught everything perfect and I'm so thankful."

Kyle Busch's run of top-10 finishes came to an end as he ended up 30th.

Busch was making a push for the win, but he made contact with other cars on a restart which sent smoke off his car and forced him to pit and go to the back of the field. His streak came to an end at 11.

