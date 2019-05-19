×
Kevin Harvick rips pit crew after All-Star Race: 'You can’t just show up and have it be a disaster'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    19 May 2019, 23:52 IST
Kevin-Harvick-051919-usnews-getty-ftr
Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick wasn't happy with his second-place finish in Saturday's All-Star Race and he put most of the blame on his pit crew. 

“They just need to be ready to race. They’ve done it all year. You can’t just show up and have it be a disaster. They’ve been great all year. Tonight wasn’t great. That’s for sure. Spotted the whole field, started the tail back with 15 laps to go," Harvick said, per NBC Sports.

“All you’ve got to do is the same pit stop you do every week. It is not any different. You’ve just got to be prepared. They just weren’t prepared tonight.”

Harvick led 33 of 88 laps and won Stage 2 of the four-stage race, but it wasn't enough to track down Kyle Larson. Harvick finished 0.322 seconds behind Larson.

After the race, Harvick explained that he was confident his team had prepared the No. 4 Ford well enough to compete, but said his pit crew held him back. The pit crew had an unusually slow pit stop, forcing Harvick to lose six spots on pit road and then he also had a loose wheel a few laps later.

“We shot both of our feet off with the absolute dominant car,” Harvick, who won last year’s All-Star Race, said. “The guys did a great job preparing the race car and weren’t ready to make a pit stop on pit road tonight.”

Though Harvick was frustrated after Saturday's race, he is confident that his pit crew will be ready to compete next weekend at the Coca-Cola 600.

“They’re experienced enough,” Harvick said. “They know that it didn’t go the way they wanted it to go. They’ll go back and they’ll be ready. That’s the great part about having an experienced pit crew. They can go back and fix it. They better fix it.”

