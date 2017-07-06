Kubica handed second Renault F1 test

Renault are going to continue assessing Robert Kubica's chances of an F1 return with a second test.

by Omnisport News 06 Jul 2017, 20:40 IST

Robert Kubica, who will do further testing with Renault

Robert Kubica is to take part in a second test for Formula One team Renault as he continues to evaluate whether a return to the sport is possible following career-threatening injuries.

The former BMW Sauber and Renault driver was involved in a rallying accident in 2011 that left him with life-changing arm injuries and cut short his F1 career.

Kubica focused on the World Rally Championship upon his return in 2013 but, after returning to single-seater driving with tests in GP3 and Formula E, the Pole completed 115 laps in a 2012 specification Renault in Valencia last month.

And Renault announced Kubica will have another track session to "extensively evaluate his driving capabilities".

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing, said via a statement: "Whilst the first day of testing at Valencia was no more than to let Robert get reacquainted with the feel of driving again, this second test will be to assess his capabilities to return to the highest level of competition.

"This is a new phase in his personal and professional journey and we are proud to support him in the form of lending our infrastructure at Paul Ricard that is suitable for professional and non-professional drivers.

"There are still many hurdles for him to overcome, and he knows better than anyone else that only his performance will determine if he can one day return to being a professional driver."