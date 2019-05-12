×
Kyle Busch's top-10 streak comes to an end at Kansas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    12 May 2019, 08:56 IST
Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch

The amazing top-10 streak of Kyle Busch to start the 2019 season has come to an end.

Busch finished in 30th place at the Digital Ally 400 on Saturday, bringing his streak of 11 top-10 finishes to an end.

The 34-year-old driver tied Morgan Shepherd's record of 11 straight top 10s to open the season last week with a 10th-place finish at the Monster Mile.

And this week it looked like Busch would break the record as he was in the top five late and even the top three at several other points.

But on a restart deep into the race, Busch tried to thread the needle between Clint Bowyer and Erik Jones and he clipped one or both of the cars.

As a result, his car started blowing smoke and he was forced to pit and go to the back of the pack.

Busch has still had an amazing start to the season with three wins, six top fives and those 11 top 10s.

However, Saturday was significant as well because it was the first time since the spring race in Kansas in 2014 that Busch didn't finish in the top 10 at Kansas Speedway.

Busch finished in the top five or better in eight of those races.

His 30th-place finish is his worst at Kansas since the fall race in 2013.

