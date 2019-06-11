Le Mans 2019: Entry List, Teams and Drivers Line Up, Schedule, Where to Watch? Start Time, Qualifying, Circuit info and more

Monish Salimath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 8 // 11 Jun 2019, 19:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Le Mans 24 Hour Race

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is arguably the greatest spectacle in the world of Motorsport. The Le Mans 24 hours is the oldest auto race in the world which puts man and machine in a battle for ultimate glory at the greatest endurance race in the history of mankind.

The Le Mans will feature a total of 62 cars this year in various classes namely the LMP1, LMP2, LMGTE Pro and LMGTE Am.

Toyota Gazoo Racing are the clear favorites to defend the Le Mans crown, the only question to be asked is will it be the No.7 or the No. 8 Toyota to win the race this year?

The No.8 LMP1 Toyota includes Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso along with Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

The Le Mans winner along with F1 Monaco Grand Prix win and the Indy 500 win is termed as the Triple Crown winner in Motor Racing. The only driver is the history to do so is Graham Hill and Alonso is due to win the Indianapolis 500 to achieve this feat.

Here is all you need to know about the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2019.

When and where is the 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours?

The Le Mans 24 hours race is scheduled to take place on the 15th of June, Saturday and ends on the 16th of June, Sunday. The Circuit De La Sarthe in France plays host to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

What is the start time of 24 Hours of Le Mans 2019?

The start time of the Le Mans 2019 is 2:00 pm (BST), 6:30 pm (India) on Saturday, 15th June and the race will finish when the clock ticks 2:00 pm (BST), 6:30 pm (India) on Sunday the 16th of June.

In the United States, the race starts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, June 15.

Advertisement

Where to watch Le Mans 2019 Online? Live Stream Details for the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The Le Mans 24 Hours Race and the Qualifying will be available on Eurosport in the UK. No TV Telecast of Le Mans 24 Hours is available in India. Motor Trend Cable TV channel will telecast the Le Mans Live in the US.

The Live Stream of the Le Mans is available in most parts of the world including the UK, US, France, Germany, and India on Le Mans Official Youtube Channel.

Which circuit hosts the 24 Hours of Le Mans and where is it situated?

The Circuit De La Sarthe in a French hamlet named Le Mans in France is where the legendary Le Mans endurance race takes place.

Also Read: Top F1 Drivers racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2019

What time does the Qualifying for the Le Mans 2019 start?

The Qualifying-1 for the 24 Hours of Le Mans starts at 9:00 pm (BST) in the UK on the 12th of June, 1:30 am (IST) on the 13th of June in India.

The Qualifying-2 for the 24 Hours of Le Mans starts at 6:00 pm (BST) in the UK on the 13th of June, 10:30 pm (IST) in India.

The Qualifying-3 for the Le Mans 24 Hours starts at 9:00 pm (BST) in the UK on the 13th of June, 1:30 am (IST) on the 14th of June in India.

Who won the 2018 Le Mans?

The Winners of the 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours were Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima of Car No.8 (Toyota Gazoo Racing)

Le Mans 24 Hours 2018 Winners

Le Mans Schedule 2019 ( All times in (BST) UK Time)

Wednesday, 12th June 2019

3:00 pm-7:00 pm: 24 Hours of Le Mans free practice

7:30 pm-8.30 pm: Road to Le Mans free practice 1

9:00 pm-11:00 pm: 24 Hours of Le Mans Qualifying-1

Thursday, 13th June 2019

7.30 am-8.30 am: Road to Le Mans free practice 2

9.00 am-9:45 am: Ferrari Challenge free practice

10:25 am-11:10 am: Ferrari Challenge free practice 2

12:00 pm-12:20 pm: Road to Le Mans Qualifying 1

12:35 pm-12:55 pm: Road to Le Mans Qualifying 2

2pm-3pm: Ferrari Challenge Qualifying

4.30 pm-5:25 pm: Road to Le Mans Race 1

6:00 pm-8:00 pm: 24 Hours of Le Mans Qualifying-2

9:00 pm-11:00 pm: 24 Hours of Le Mans Qualifying-3

Saturday, 15th June 2019

8:00 am-8:45 am: 24 Hours of Le Mans warm-up

9:15 am-9:50 am: Ferrari Challenge Race

10:30 am-11:25 am: Road to Le Mans Race 2

2:00 pm: 24 Hours of Le Mans starts

Sunday, 16th June 2019

2:00 pm: 24 Hours of Le Mans Finishes.

24 Hours of Le Mans entry list

Toyota Gazoo Racing - LMP1 - Le Mans

LMP1: Le Mans Prototype 1

1. Rebellion Racing (Rebellion R13-Gibson): Neel Jani, Andre Lotterer and Bruno Senna

3. Rebellion Racing (Rebellion R13-Gibson): Nathanael Berthon, Thomas Laurent, and Gustavo Menezes

4. ByKolles Racing Team (ENSO CLM P1/01-Gibson): Tom Dillman, Paolo Ruberti, and Oliver Webb

7. Toyota Gazoo Racing (Toyota TS050 Hybrid): Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Jose Maria Lopez

8. Toyota Gazoo Racing (Toyota TS050 Hybrid): Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Buemi, and Kazuki Nakajima

10. DragonSpeed (BR Engineering BR1-Gibson): Ben Hanley, Henrik Hedman, and Renger van der Zande

11. SMP Racing (BR Engineering BR1-AER): Mikhail Aleshin, Vitaly Petrov, and Stoffel Vandoorne

17. SMP Racing (BR Engineering BR1-AER): Egor Orudzhev, Stephane Sarrazin and Sergey Sirotkin.

Full Entry 2019: Le Mans Entry List Teams and Drivers