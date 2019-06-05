×
Le Mans Winners: 10 F1 drivers who have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Tanya Kumar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9   //    05 Jun 2019, 12:33 IST

The 2018 24h of Le Mans saw Toyota lifting the coveted trophy
The 2018 24h of Le Mans saw Toyota lifting the coveted trophy

The 2019 Le Mans will commence on the 15th of June, Saturday, with 62 entrants racing against each other to emerge victorious at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France. The day and night race would test the perseverance and endurance of not just the cars, but also the drivers and crew working on those cars.

The previous edition of the endurance race saw a team comprised entirely of once Formula One drivers take victory in France. Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima stood on the top step of the podium after sharing the driving duties for Toyota. It would be interesting to see whether the trio can once again emerge winners or a dark horse would swoop in to snatch victory.

Here is a list of other drivers who have tasted success in both, Formula One racing as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans:

#10 Brendon Hartley

Brendon Hartly won Le Mans in 2017 with Porsche
Brendon Hartly won Le Mans in 2017 with Porsche

Brendon Hartley has won two World Endurance Championships (WEC), one in 2015 and the other in 2017 with Porsche. It was in 2017 when the former Toro Rosso driver emerged victorious in the 24h of Le Mans too.

Brendon began his career in Formula One in 2017 in the United States Grand Prix despite being a reserve and test driver for Red Bull Racing and Toro Rosso for the first time back in 2009. He raced the entire 2018 season with the latter team, scoring four points in that duration before being replaced by the Thai driver Alexander Albon for the next year.

#9 Martin Brundle

The driver turned commentator scored his first official points in his third year in F1.
The driver turned commentator scored his first official points in his third year in F1.

Martin Brundle started off his Formula One journey with Tyrrell in 1984, finishing in fifth and second place during his debut year. Unfortunately for him, everything quickly went downhill from there.

The Briton suffered a crash during the practice session in Dallas soon after, ruling him out of the rest of his season. His two commendable drives were also disqualified when Tyrrell failed to meet FIA regulations upon inspection.

The driver turned commentator scored his first official points in his third year in the sport after which he moved away from Tyrrell. He accumulated 98 points overall with nine podium places scattered throughout his 12-year stint.

In 1990, during Le Mans, his car suffered electrical problems and he had to switch into Jaguar #3 to take his maiden victory in the prestigious race.

Tags:
Le Mans 24 Hours 2019 Toyota World Endurance Championship Fernando Alonso Graham Hill
