Leclerc to use same power unit in China

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    05 Apr 2019, 22:20 IST
charlesleclerc - cropped
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc will use the same power unit that denied him a maiden Formula One win when Ferrari attempt to kick-start their season at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Leclerc was on course for victory in Sakhir last time out before he reported a loss of power with 11 laps remaining.

The 21-year-old eventually finished third as Lewis Hamilton claimed his first win of the year, the Brit crossing the line ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Ferrari on Friday revealed they had never previously experienced the issue which cost Leclerc, though he will not require a new engine at the Shanghai International Circuit next week.

The Scuderia revealed in a short statement: "Charles Leclerc will use the same power unit in China that he used for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

"The unit will be duly fitted on the number 16 car, in which the Monegasque driver had to settle for third place having led the race in style until a few laps from the flag.

"Following the race, the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow technicians and engineers traced the fault on the car to a short circuit within an injection system control unit.

"This type of problem had never been seen before on the component in question."

Omnisport
NEWS
