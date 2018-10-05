Lorenzo doubtful for Thailand GP following 'scary' crash

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 05 Oct 2018, 20:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo said there is only a "small possibility" he will race in the inaugural Thailand Grand Prix following a horror crash in practice on Friday.

The three-time MotoGP champion was thrown in the air and went hurtling off the track during FP2 due to a technical problem with his Ducati.

Lorenzo was cleared of any fractures when he went to hospital for an X-ray but did suffer contusions to his wrist and ankle.

The Spaniard will wait until Saturday to decide whether he to compete at Buriram International Circuit.

Medical update. Tomorrow morning @lorenzo99 will decide if he races at Buriram for the rest of the weekend. #ForzaJorge #ThaiGP pic.twitter.com/kdXGbsmXiA — Ducati Motor (@DucatiMotor) October 5, 2018

"If you ask me now, I would say no," Lorenzo replied when asked if he will be back on his bike on Saturday.

"Because the last fracture, the last injury [from Aragon], is a little bit worse, it is not more broken but is more painful."

Still, he was able to reflect on a lucky escape, adding: "Looking at the crash, obviously I could be much worse now. I could be much more injured, or I could have injured another part [of his body] that wasn't injured.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure, but I'm nearly 100 per cent that I don't have anything broken. So that's a very good sign.

"I've been very lucky for that because the crash was nasty. At this moment I am quite quiet because I know that was not my fault.

"It was scary. I was scared about my foot because it really hurts. I took the impact with my back and also with the feet and I was rolling a lot. The right foot was painful. Later, little by little, it didn't get worse than before. I am lucky about that.

"But it was completely not my fault because there was a technical problem of the bike. This caused the crash."

Andrea Dovizioso, Lorenzo's team-mate, set the pace in the session ahead of Maverick Vinales, who had been quickest in FP1.