×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lorenzo doubtful for Thailand GP following 'scary' crash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    05 Oct 2018, 20:02 IST
Lorenzocropped
Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo said there is only a "small possibility" he will race in the inaugural Thailand Grand Prix following a horror crash in practice on Friday.

The three-time MotoGP champion was thrown in the air and went hurtling off the track during FP2 due to a technical problem with his Ducati.

Lorenzo was cleared of any fractures when he went to hospital for an X-ray but did suffer contusions to his wrist and ankle.

The Spaniard will wait until Saturday to decide whether he to compete at Buriram International Circuit.

"If you ask me now, I would say no," Lorenzo replied when asked if he will be back on his bike on Saturday.

"Because the last fracture, the last injury [from Aragon], is a little bit worse, it is not more broken but is more painful."

Still, he was able to reflect on a lucky escape, adding: "Looking at the crash, obviously I could be much worse now. I could be much more injured, or I could have injured another part [of his body] that wasn't injured.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure, but I'm nearly 100 per cent that I don't have anything broken. So that's a very good sign.

"I've been very lucky for that because the crash was nasty. At this moment I am quite quiet because I know that was not my fault. 

"It was scary. I was scared about my foot because it really hurts. I took the impact with my back and also with the feet and I was rolling a lot. The right foot was painful. Later, little by little, it didn't get worse than before. I am lucky about that.

"But it was completely not my fault because there was a technical problem of the bike. This caused the crash."

Andrea Dovizioso, Lorenzo's team-mate, set the pace in the session ahead of Maverick Vinales, who had been quickest in FP1.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Bubba Wallace escapes serious injury in scary crash at...
RELATED STORY
Dovizioso triumphs as Lorenzo crash hands Marquez second
RELATED STORY
Three in a row for Lorenzo at Aragon
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo sets new lap record to take Misano pole
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo triumphs in Austria after gripping Marquez battle
RELATED STORY
Marquez wins Assen thriller after early Lorenzo heroics
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: History does not bode well for Ferrari at...
RELATED STORY
Tense Spielberg triumph one of my best, says Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
IndyCar driver Wickens has spinal surgery after Pocono crash
RELATED STORY
Marquez maintains Sachsenring dominance
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us