×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lorenzo suffers big crash in Qatar practice

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    09 Mar 2019, 19:26 IST
jorgelorenzo - cropped
Jorge Lorenzo in action in Qatar

Jorge Lorenzo failed to set a time in FP3 at the Qatar Grand Prix after needing medical attention following a big crash.

Lorenzo impressed on his first Repsol Honda outing on Friday, posting a faster time than team-mate Marc Marquez in the opening session.

Having trailed Marquez in FP2 later in the day, he was down on the tarmac 24 hours later after a highside accident early on Saturday.

As the three-time MotoGP champion came around turn six, he vaulted out of his seat and was left lying on the track, with his bike skidding into the gravel.

Lorenzo underwent an assessment at the track's medical centre, with Repsol Honda confirming he injured his back and arm in the incident.

He returned to the garage for the final moments of the practice session and it remains unclear whether he will participate again ahead of qualifying in Doha.

While Lorenzo watched on, Marquez - who also came off his bike in the session - set the pace to secure his place in Q2.

However, both Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi will have to come through Q1 to join him in the battle for pole.

Omnisport
NEWS
Ferrari set the pace as Gasly suffers 'pretty big crash' in F1 testing
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez begins quest for sixth title - Qatar GP in numbers
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: 6 Most memorable races of Jorge Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo relishing rivalry with new team-mate Marquez
RELATED STORY
Surgery for Honda duo Marquez and Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
Repsol Honda's Lorenzo to have surgery on fractured wrist
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo excited for 'new level' at Repsol Honda
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru Girl Aishwarya Pissay set for FIM Bajas World Cup in Dubai
RELATED STORY
Daytona 500 2019: Wild crash ends on pit road, dooms Jimmie Johnson's chances
RELATED STORY
Hamlin wins crash-filled Daytona 500
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us