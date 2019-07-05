×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Magnificent Marquez lays down Sachsenring marker

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    05 Jul 2019, 22:50 IST
Marquezcropped
Marc Marquez in practice at the Sachsenring

Marc Marquez continued his love affair with the Sachsenring by setting the pace in practice at the German Grand Prix on Friday.

The MotoGP world champion has nine consecutive wins across all classes at the Sachsenring and will be the man to beat again this weekend.

Fabio Quartararo was quickest in FP1, narrowly ahead of Marquez, with no one else getting within half a second of the top two.

Spaniard Marquez hit back to top the timesheets in the second session, the Repsol Honda rider hitting an astonishing 66-degree angle at turn three as he laid down a marker to his rivals.

Marquez was fastest with a lap of one minute, 20.705 seconds, putting him over three tenths clear of second-placed Alex Rins and Quartararo.

Maverick Vinales, the winner in Assen last weekend, was fourth quickest - almost half a second slower than Marquez.

Andrea Dovizioso, 44 points adrift of championship leader Marquez, dropped from sixth in FP1 to ninth by the end of the second session, one place behind his Ducati team-mate Danilo Petrucci.

Advertisement
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez aiming for 10 in a row - German Grand Prix in numbers
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez looks unstoppable – Dutch TT in numbers
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Dovizioso has Marquez in his sights at Dutch Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez out of position as Yamaha set Dutch TT pace
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Lorenzo collision gifts Marquez victory in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Petrucci beats Marquez and Dovizioso in Mugello thriller
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez doubts Honda's dominance
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Triumphant Marquez defends apologetic Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
Jerez win was mentally tough, says Marquez
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez secures pole in France despite crash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us