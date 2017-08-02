Magnussen is a Verstappen wannabe - Hulkenberg

The spat between Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg continued on Tuesday with the latter hitting out what he felt was childish behaviour.

Nico Hulkenberg has continued his spat with Kevin Magnussen following the Hungarian Grand Prix by describing the Haas driver as a "wannabe [Max] Verstappen".

The pair had an unsavoury row following Sunday's race after Magnussen had been handed a five-second penalty for easing Hulkenberg off the track.

Hulkenberg subsequently retired from the race and, as Magnussen conducted a post-race interview, the German interrupted and offered sarcastic congratulations to the Dane for being "the most unsporting driver on the grid".

Magnussen promptly told his rival to "suck my b***s" and his response has led to a retort from Hulkenberg in his regular column for Sport1.

"At the moment we have different challenges in Formula One than the b***s of a wannabe Verstappen," he said.

"I'm not the kind of guy to curry favour with the public after the race, and I don't need to insult someone.

"If I have a problem with somebody I go ahead and say what's on my mind.

"But the fans are happy about seeing a sport in which competition is being lived and somebody is speaking his mind.

"This is the fun thing about F1, especially with hot-headed sensitive people.

"With Kevin it's like having a little brother. You know he is not able to defend himself in any other way. Therefore, it's easy to take his remarks with a smile on your face."