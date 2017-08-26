Marquez extends run of poles with record-breaking Silverstone lap

For the fourth MotoGP race in succession, reigning world champion Marc Marquez will start from pole position.

Marc Marquez in qualifying for the British Grand Prix

Championship leader Marc Marquez edged out Valentino Rossi to claim pole position for the British MotoGP with a record-breaking time on Saturday.

Marquez - who is 16 points clear of Andrea Dovizioso in the standings as he seeks to retain his world title - became the first man to crack the two-minute barrier at Silverstone.

The Repsol Honda rider's time of one minute and 59.941 seconds saw him pip Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) by 0.084secs, with home favourite Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) completing the front row.

Last year's British GP winner, Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha), took fourth ahead of Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo and Dovizioso.

Marquez has now been on pole for four successive races and topped the grid on 71 occasions in total.

Fellow Repsol Honda rider Dani Pedrosa came through Q1 before qualifying seventh.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 1:59.941secs

2. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 2:00.025s

3. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) 2:00.106s

4. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 2:00.341s

5. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) 2:00.399s

6. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 2:00.572s

7. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) 2:00.578s

8. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 2:00.622s

9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) 2:00.764s

10. Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 2:00.829s