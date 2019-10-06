Marquez, Hamilton, Earnhardt - motorsport's most dominant champions

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 06 Oct 2019, 19:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marc Marquez celebrates his MotoGP title triumph

Marc Marquez wrapped up a fourth successive MotoGP world title on Sunday by snatching victory in the Thailand Grand Prix.

Marquez was behind Fabio Quartararo for much of the race but made his move late on to cross the line in first place.

The 26-year-old Repsol Honda rider has now been crowned champion in six of his seven seasons at the top level, with only Giacomo Agostini (8) and Valentino Rossi (7) having won more premier-class titles than the Spaniard.

Following Marquez's triumph, we look at the greatest spells of dominance across motorsport.

#MM93: "Aside from the championship, my plan was to win the race. Quartararo was really fast but I was studying him for the end of the race. It's been an incredible year; I'd like to thank the #RepsolHondaTeam and all the people around me. Time to enjoy and celebrate it now." pic.twitter.com/QSV0CHEpAp — Box_Repsol (@box_repsol) October 6, 2019

MotoGP: Marquez joins elite group

Marquez is not the first rider to dominate MotoGP. Rossi, arguably the most high-profile competitor in the sport, won five world championships in a row between 2001 and 2005, as part of seven triumphs in total.

Before Rossi burst onto the scene, Australian Mick Doohan ruled the roost, triumphant for five seasons on the bounce in the 1990s, while Agostini - who holds a world record of 122 grand prix wins and 15 world titles - was dominant in the 1960s and early 1970s.

Formula One: Hamilton, Vettel and Schumacher

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton looks all set to win his sixth F1 world championship title, a triumph which would also be his fifth in the last six seasons.

Since Sebastian Vettel won the last of his four titles in a row, in 2013, only Nico Rosberg's 2016 championship season has prevented Hamilton enjoying total dominance.

Michael Schumacher, of course, was at his peak in the early 2000s, with four of his seven titles coming between 2000 and 2004, while Jose Manuel Fangio was a five-time world champion and won the drivers' crown each year from 1954 to 1957.

A day to remember. Thank you to everyone in my team for their unwavering support throughout these 7 years. Here we had our first win together in 2013 and today we did it again. To #teamLH I love you guys, so grateful for the constant unconditional love #grateful pic.twitter.com/KmzCpigv3x — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 4, 2019

World Rally Championship: French connection

There is nobody more successful in the history of the World Rally Championship than Frenchman Sebastien Loeb, who won the title a record nine successive times from 2004 and 2012.

Loeb's compatriot Sebastien Ogier then took the mantle in 2013, going on to clinch the championship for six straight seasons. In the 1990s, Tommi Makinen was the dominant force.

NASCAR: Johnson takes over from Earnhardt

A true NASCAR great, Dale Earnhardt won his first championship in 1980 but had to wait another six years for a second. His five race wins and 10 top-five finishes in an ominous 1986 season began a sensational run of six championships in nine years that set a near-impossible act for others to follow.

Jimmie Johnson, though, has proved a worthy heir, the Californian proving as such by winning five in a row between 2006 and 2010 and adding another two by 2016 to cap an incredible decade.