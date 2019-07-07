×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Marquez willing to sacrifice incredible Sachsenring streak

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    07 Jul 2019, 03:26 IST
Marquez - Cropped
Marc Marquez is joined by two Yamaha riders on the front row in Germany

Marc Marquez would be willing to sacrifice his astonishing winning run at the Sachsenring if it allows him to extend his lead in the MotoGP world championship.

The five-time world champion is on pole position for Sunday's German Grand Prix, the 10th consecutive year he has achieved that feat across all classes.

He has won at the track for nine straight years, six of those race victories coming in the premier class, but the Spaniard would not hesitate to settle for ending the streak if it meant taking a safe podium finish rather than risking everything for victory.

The consistency of Repsol Honda's Marquez, who has finished in the top two in eight out of nine races in 2019, means he leads the riders' standings by 44 points.

And he is determined to take advantage of the fact his main title rivals, Ducati pair Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso, start down in 12th and 13th positions respectively at a circuit that does not suit the Italian team.

"I'm not thinking about the 10th consecutive victory, I'm thinking about the championship," said Marquez.

"We will see on Sunday, but if for some reason the tyres drop, for some reason the grip of the track is not the best, if I don't find the feeling, it's better to take points.

"It's better to be there at the top of the championship then win here again at the Sachsenring."

Advertisement

Impressive rookie Fabio Quartararo and the winner of the Dutch TT, Maverick Vinales, join Marquez on the front row but neither of the Yamaha riders are a threat in the title race.

Suzuki Ecstar's Alex Rins is fourth on the grid, the same position he holds in the overall standings.

Marquez added: "It's true that both Yamaha riders are in very good form, they are riding really good. Also Rins is there with a good pace.

"The good thing for me is that the closest guys in the championship, that are the two Ducati riders, they are struggling a little bit, especially Dovi – so this is important, and this is good for me."

Advertisement
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez continues incredible Sachsenring dominance
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Marquez lays down Sachsenring marker
RELATED STORY
Marquez takes 10th straight Sachsenring pole, Dovizioso out in Q1
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez aiming for 10 in a row - German Grand Prix in numbers
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez out of position as Yamaha set Dutch TT pace
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez hopes for cloudy Sunday to overhaul pole-sitter Quartararo
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez looks unstoppable – Dutch TT in numbers
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Dovizioso has Marquez in his sights at Dutch Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Masterful Marquez continues Austin dominance with seventh pole
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Rins wins in Texas after Marquez exit
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us