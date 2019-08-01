×
Mercedes reveal Lauda tribute on anniversary of Nurburgring crash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    01 Aug 2019, 17:10 IST
Niki Lauda - cropped
Niki Lauda at the 2017 British Grand Prix

Mercedes have revealed a touching tribute to the late Niki Lauda on the 43rd anniversary of his crash at the Nurburgring in 1976.

Three-time Formula One world champion Lauda, who served as Mercedes' non-executive chairman, died in May at the age of 70.

The second of the Austrian's world title triumphs was remarkably secured in 1977, only a year after he had suffered life-threatening injuries, including severe burns, when his car burst into flames following a horrifying crash at the 1976 German Grand Prix.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Mercedes hailed "the most courageous comeback in the history of sport" and showed how Lauda will now be remembered at each race weekend.

In the section of the Mercedes garage where members of the team collect their headphones, a trademark red cap of Lauda will remain in his slot.

Mechanic Karl Fanson explained: "We decided to do it in Monaco, when the news filtered through that Niki had passed away. I just thought it would be a nice touch to hang his hat on his headphones.

"It would have been the first place he would have gone to in the garage and everybody who comes into the garage, it's the first place they walk past."

