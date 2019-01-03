Michael Schumacher's 50th birthday: Tributes pour in from F1 world

Former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher received tributes from across the world of Formula One on his 50th birthday on Thursday.

The legendary seven-time F1 world champion has not been seen in public since suffering serious head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

His family issued a statement on Wednesday stating he is "in the very best of hands" and they are "doing everything humanly possible to help him".

Ferrari, with whom Schumacher won five drivers' titles in a row, marked the German's birthday by opening a special exhibition in his honour at their headquarters in Maranello.

The team also tweeted: "Our champ turns 50 today. We're all with you Michael."

Our champ turns 50 today. We’re all with you Michael #KeepFighting pic.twitter.com/hN4n8Br1ap — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 3, 2019

Following four seasons in retirement after finishing second to Fernando Alonso in the drivers' standings in 2006, Schumacher returned to the sport with Mercedes.

He spent three years with the team and Mercedes chief Toto Wolff emphasised the role he has played in the manufacturer winning every title on offer since 2014.

"Michael is one of the founding fathers of the success we have had in the last five years," said Wolff.

50 years ago, a star was born. A star who shaped and changed @F1 forever. Who broke records, redefined excellence and helped lay the foundations for our future success.



We’d like to send our very best wishes to Michael @Schumacher on his 50th birthday. #KeepFighting #Michael50 pic.twitter.com/247WKprWCD — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) January 3, 2019

"There is no other driver like him and his vast experience contributed tremendously in the development of our team.

"He played a crucial role when we re-joined F1 and was one of the people who laid the foundation for our future success. We're extremely grateful for everything he did for us.

"Today, we all tip our hats to you - happy birthday, Michael!"

The official F1 Twitter account uploaded a video that included Alonso, Rubens Barrichello and Damon Hill praising Schumacher's career.

91 victories, seven world titles, and just one word to describe him...



Some of those that know Michael @schumacher best sum up the legend in just a single word. What word would you use?#KeepFightingMichael #Michael50 pic.twitter.com/pkAjK5nGIR — Formula 1 (@F1) January 3, 2019

A separate tweet read: "We join the whole of the F1 family in sending Michael Schumacher our very best wishes on his 50th birthday."

Renault, Williams and McLaren were among the other teams from the paddock to publish messages of support on social media.

Happy birthday champ. Wishing you the very best on your 50th. #KeepFightingMichael #Michael50 pic.twitter.com/7J4c4OZLm9 — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) January 3, 2019

Wishing a Happy 50th Birthday to the one and only Michael Schumacher.#KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/uPX0iJDcKe — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) January 3, 2019

All of us at McLaren are sending our best wishes to Michael @Schumacher and his friends and family as he celebrates his 50th birthday today. #KeepFightingMichael #Michael50 pic.twitter.com/K47xMQy1A3 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 3, 2019

FIA president Jean Todt posted on Twitter: "For his 50th birthday, affectionate thoughts for Michael Schumacher, the greatest F1 champion in history, with unbroken records.

"Michael, you've always been a fighter and you always will be."

For his 50th birthday, affectionate thoughts for Michael @schumacher , the greatest @F1 champion in history, with unbroken records.



Michael, you’ve always been a fighter and you always will be.#Michael50 #TeamMichael #KeepFighting #F1 pic.twitter.com/S9PDNF7s2Q — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) January 3, 2019