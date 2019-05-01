×
Mosley wanted to see Senna battle Schumacher

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    01 May 2019, 21:06 IST
AyrtonSenna - cropped
Formula One great Ayrton Senna

Max Mosley regrets that Ayrton Senna did not live long enough to take on fellow Formula One great Michael Schumacher at the peak of his powers.

Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of iconic three-time world champion Senna tragically losing his life, aged 34, as a result of a high-speed crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Schumacher claimed the first of his seven career titles that year and former FIA chief Mosley would have liked to see the German and Brazilian compete over a longer period.

"It's difficult to say what legacy [Senna] left," Mosley told Omnisport.

"But it would have been interesting, if he'd lived a bit longer, to see how extraordinary he was against the new generation, Schumacher and company.

"I don't think one could really say he left a legacy in terms of affecting Formula One, but he was one of the all-time great drivers unquestionably.

"His ability to go out and do an incredibly quick lap when it was necessary - in qualifying, for example - was extraordinary.

"He was another terrible loss. I've always felt it's such a waste, things like that. He would have gone on to have an interesting career in some other area when he stopped, because he was a person of ability."

