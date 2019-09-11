Moto GP Raceweek: Lorenzo, Rossi out to make amends for 2018 disappointments - San Marino Grand Prix in numbers

Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi will be out to make up for frustrating finishes in last season's San Marino Grand Prix as the MotoGP heads to Misano.

No other riders have managed more than the three victories both Lorenzo and Rossi – of Repsol Honda and Monster Energy Yamaha respectively – have achieved at the circuit.

However, the duo endured difficult races at Misano last season, with Lorenzo coming 17th, 10 places behind Rossi, who on Tuesday took a ride through his hometown of Tavullia, bringing out masses of fans.

Marc Marquez will be looking to maintain his recent run of fine form at the San Marino GP in order to extend his lead at the top of the MotoGP championship.

Marquez leads nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso by 78 points heading into the final eight races of 2019.

Franco Morbidelli, meanwhile, is set to make a milestone appearance.

6 - Nine-time world champion Rossi has finished on the podium in six of his 11 MotoGP appearances at Misano, though last season's seventh-place finish was the worst he has recorded, level with 2011.

11 - Yamaha have won 11 of the 21 races so far at Misano in the top category, although they have failed to win any of the last four editions, their worst such streak at this circuit.

3 - Lorenzo is the only rider to have won three successive MotoGP races at Misano, from 2011 to 2013.

17 - Excluding abandonments, Marquez has finished in either first or second place in his last 17 races – his best run.

50 - Marquez has started in pole position in 50 per cent of his 120 MotoGP races.

2 - Dovizioso had typically struggled in San Marino, failing to secure a podium finish until 2017, when he finished third and in 2018 the Italian raced over in first.

12 - Alex Rins recorded his biggest comeback in the top category in the 2017 San Marino GP, charging up 12 places from 20th on the grid to finish eighth.

100 - Morbidelli will make his 100th appearance in all categories. He has eight wins, 21 podium finishes, six pole positions and 13 fastest laps, though none of those have come in MotoGP.