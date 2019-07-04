×
MotoGP Raceweek: Danilo Petrucci signs new Ducati deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    04 Jul 2019, 22:00 IST
Danilo Petrucci - cropped
Danilo Petrucci has committed to Ducati

Danilo Petrucci believes he can go from strength to strength with Ducati after agreeing to stay with the team next season.

The 28-year-old Italian stepped up from the Pramac Racing Ducati squad to join the factory team for the 2019 campaign and sits third in the riders' championship.

Petrucci's new deal was announced ahead of this weekend's German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, and comes after he proved himself with a breakthrough win at last month's Italian Grand Prix.

He sits just eight points behind team-mate Andrea Dovizioso, who is second in the MotoGP standings after eight rounds, and they will remain the Ducati pairing for 2020.

Petrucci said: "I'm very happy to continue with Ducati for another year. It was my goal ever since the beginning of this new chapter, because we immediately found great chemistry with the team.

"In this first half of the season we were able to progressively increase our competitiveness, taking two podiums and an unforgettable win.

"To renew our collaboration before the summer break makes me even more serene and confident about the future. Now I simply want to stay focused and continue to improve as a rider to achieve even better results on track. We're third in the championship, and we want to finish the season within the top three."

Team general director Luigi Dall’Igna added: "With Danilo on track alongside Andrea, our goal is to fight for the title, both in the riders' and the manufacturers' championships."

