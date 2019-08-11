MotoGP Raceweek: Dovizioso denies Marquez in thrilling Spielberg duel

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 11 Aug 2019, 19:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati

Andrea Dovizioso claimed a dramatic MotoGP victory in Austria as he passed Marc Marquez on the final corner at the end of an enthralling battle at Spielberg.

Marquez started on pole for the third successive season at the Red Bull Ring but is still waiting for his first win in Austria after Dovizioso stole top spot on the podium from the defending champion right at the death.

Repsol Honda rider Marquez still has a commanding 58-point lead at the top of the riders' standings but Dovizioso's wild celebrations were no more than the Ducati rider deserved after one of most memorable triumphs of his career.

Fabio Quartararo took the lead on the opening lap as Marquez and Dovizioso tangled and almost collided, the Spaniard dropping down to fifth.

However, they each got past the Frenchman, who went on to finish third, with 23 laps to go, setting the stage for an absorbing duel.

Marquez looked to have reassumed control of the race after hitting the front once more, and he responded quickly after Dovizioso passed him on the start-finish straight at the beginning of lap 19 to seemingly put him on course for a seventh win of the season.

Yet Dovizioso was the quicker in the final turns and that extra pace helped him provide the sting in the tail as he dove down the inside of Marquez on the last bend to take maximum points and give Ducati a fourth straight win in Austria.

The Monster Energy Yamaha duo of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales took fourth and fifth ahead of Suzuki Ecstar's Alex Rins.

Marquez's quest for a sixth premier class title continues at Silverstone in two weeks' time.