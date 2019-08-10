MotoGP Raceweek: Dovizioso still confident of challenging record-breaker Marquez

Ducati star Andrea Dovizioso

Marc Marquez claimed a record 59th premier class pole at the Austrian Grand Prix, but Andrea Dovizioso believes he is still in the picture.

Reigning MotoGP champion and 2019 leader Marquez set himself up for another successful weekend with a fastest time of 1:23.027 in qualifying.

Dovizioso, third on the grid, acknowledged the Spaniard is "so fast" but insists he will fight Marquez all the way on Sunday.

"We work really hard for the race, we are quite consistent, but Marc is so fast with every tyre, in every practice," Dovizioso told a news conference.

"But we are there. We work so hard and I think we are ready to fight. There are still some things that I can prove and that's a positive.

"We'll see the conditions and we also have the warm-up to be working on that."

Marquez delighted in his performance on Saturday but similarly acknowledged Dovizioso could yet come back on race day.

"Already, before, I saw that it was maybe possible [to get one minute and] 22 [seconds], but in the end 23.0 is a good lap," Marquez said.

"Most important is that we feel good on the bike and the confidence is really high. All weekend with the Repsol Honda team, we've worked in the best way with the correct steps.

"But tomorrow the most important day is coming and this guy on my left [Dovizioso] is not far away. He is consistent and, especially with the used tyre, he has a good pace."



'TOUGHEST RACE OF THE SEASON'

Fabio Quartararo, rather than Dovizioso, was closest to Marquez's time, but the qualifying specialist was less confident of a genuine race challenge.

"Normally I always set myself a goal in terms of position, but I think this race will be the toughest one of the season," Quartararo said.

"This is a track that, for Yamaha, does not suit us really well. But tomorrow is a race where we need to learn from the riders, take experience here from a track where we need to manage the tyres at the begininning of the race.

"We will give 100 per cent and enjoy the race."



THE GRID

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

2. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha)

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

4. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha)

5. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing)

6. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda)

7. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar)

8. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing)

9. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda)

10. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha)

11. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

12. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati)

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2018: Jorge Lorenzo

2017: Andrea Dovizioso

2016: Andrea Iannone

TITLE STANDINGS

Riders

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 210

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 147 (-63)

3. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 129 (-81)

4. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 114 (-96)

5. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) 91 (-119)

Teams

1. Repsol Honda 216

2. Ducati 177 (-39)

3. Monster Energy Yamaha 163 (-53)

4. Suzuki Ecstar 131 (-85)

5. KTM 61 (-155)

WEATHER FORECAST

Light showers are anticipated in Spielberg on Sunday morning, but the track may well dry out by the time Marquez and his rivals are in action, giving the pole-sitter the opportunity to ride to an uneventful victory.