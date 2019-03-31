MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez dazzles in Argentina qualifying again

Marc Marquez claimed pole position again in Argentina.

Marc Marquez will start on pole position for the fifth time in six years at the Argentina Grand Prix after overcoming issues to lead the way in qualifying.

The Repsol Honda rider - winner of the race in 2014 and 2016 - suffered a broken chain in the final practice session and then nearly came a cropper after an incident during his second run.

However, Marquez produced when it mattered in Q2, clocking a fastest lap time of one minute 38.304 seconds around the Termas circuit he knows so well.

"It's never easy to be in pole position - the rhythm is there, but we have to wait for the weather tomorrow," Marquez told BT Sport, with rain forecast to fall during the race.

Maverick Vinales had appeared set to be in pole for a second successive race at the start of the 2019 season only for Marquez to pip his rival, crossing the line 0.154secs faster than his fellow Spaniard.

And that’s pole number five at the #ArgentinaGP for @marcmarquez93 with a 1’38.304!



pic.twitter.com/A9OvmVAgdz — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) March 30, 2019

Andrea Dovizioso - winner of the season-opening race in Qatar last time out - rounds out the front row of the grid.

After failing to make it to Q2 last time, Valentino Rossi will start on Sunday from fourth place, with Jack Miller in fifth.

Petronas Yamaha team-mates Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo will be sixth and seventh respectively, ahead of Cal Crutchlow and Takaaki Nakagami, who had posted the quickest lap by the completion of Q1.

Danilo Petrucci rounds out the top 10 on his Ducati while Jorge Lorenzo had his best time deleted due to exceeding track limits, meaning he will start from 12th position.



PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 1:38.304

2. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) 1:38.458

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 1:38.468

4. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 1:38.545

5. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) 1:38.548

6. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) 1:38.886

7. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) 1:38.897

8. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) 1:38.955

9. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) 1:39.038

10. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 1:39.0393

11. Pol Espargaro (KTM) 1:39.489

12. Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda) 1.39.520