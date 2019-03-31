×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez dazzles in Argentina qualifying again

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    31 Mar 2019, 01:44 IST
Marquez_cropped
Marc Marquez claimed pole position again in Argentina.

Marc Marquez will start on pole position for the fifth time in six years at the Argentina Grand Prix after overcoming issues to lead the way in qualifying.

The Repsol Honda rider - winner of the race in 2014 and 2016 - suffered a broken chain in the final practice session and then nearly came a cropper after an incident during his second run.

However, Marquez produced when it mattered in Q2, clocking a fastest lap time of one minute 38.304 seconds around the Termas circuit he knows so well.

"It's never easy to be in pole position - the rhythm is there, but we have to wait for the weather tomorrow," Marquez told BT Sport, with rain forecast to fall during the race.

Maverick Vinales had appeared set to be in pole for a second successive race at the start of the 2019 season only for Marquez to pip his rival, crossing the line 0.154secs faster than his fellow Spaniard.

Andrea Dovizioso - winner of the season-opening race in Qatar last time out - rounds out the front row of the grid.

After failing to make it to Q2 last time, Valentino Rossi will start on Sunday from fourth place, with Jack Miller in fifth.

Petronas Yamaha team-mates Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo will be sixth and seventh respectively, ahead of Cal Crutchlow and Takaaki Nakagami, who had posted the quickest lap by the completion of Q1.

Advertisement

Danilo Petrucci rounds out the top 10 on his Ducati while Jorge Lorenzo had his best time deleted due to exceeding track limits, meaning he will start from 12th position.
 

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 1:38.304
2. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) 1:38.458
3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 1:38.468
4. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 1:38.545
5. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) 1:38.548
6. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) 1:38.886
7. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) 1:38.897
8. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) 1:38.955
9. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) 1:39.038
10. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 1:39.0393
11. Pol Espargaro (KTM) 1:39.489
12. Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda) 1.39.520

Omnisport
NEWS
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez, Dovizioso and Rossi ready for unpredictable Argentina GP
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez primed to challenge Vinales for Qatar win
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Vinales storms to Qatar pole as Lorenzo crashes again
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez begins quest for sixth title - Qatar GP in numbers
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: 6 Most memorable races of Jorge Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
Surgery for Honda duo Marquez and Lorenzo
RELATED STORY
Marquez wary of shoulder setback in Sepang
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo suffers big crash in Qatar practice
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo relishing rivalry with new team-mate Marquez
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Texas: Denny Hamlin still expects mayhem in qualifying despite rule changes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us