MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez, Dovizioso and Rossi ready for unpredictable Argentina GP

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso

Championship rivals Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso are ready for anything this weekend as the riders prepare for the unpredictable Argentina Grand Prix.

Last year changeable weather conditions led to farcical scenes on race day as the rain during the warm-up disappeared on the formation lap.

Only pole sitter Jack Miller had gambled on a dry tyre, meaning the other 23 riders opted to start from the pits in order to put on a set of slicks.

Eventually they were all allowed to start on the grid with Miller given a 50-yard head start.

Conditions in Termas de Rio Hondo look mixed for the coming weekend and Marquez and Dovizioso are both confident they will be ready to react should they change unexpectedly.

"I expect to be more competitive this year than last year, because last year I struggled a lot," said Dovizioso, who won the season-opener in Qatar.

"Argentina is a strange race, we have to see the conditions tomorrow because normally it is difficult to work during the practice with the conditions, the tyres, with the lines, it was difficult to setup.

"Honda are also really competitive here, also Yamaha will be competitive. It will be difficult to get the result, but our goal is the points and to bring the maximum."

#ThrowBackThursday to the 2018 #ArgentinaGP



Relive the top moments from last year's #MotoGP race at Termas de Río Hondo with the @Michelin_Sport Rewind pic.twitter.com/l9k4GE9AQX — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) March 28, 2019

Marquez added: "Here in Argentina, normally it suits my riding style well, but we'll see throughout the weekend what the conditions are like and all of these things.

"You never know in these conditions, but I feel ready in every condition. I will try to be ready in every condition. This is our mentality; if it's raining, we put in wet tyres, if it's dry put in the slicks and then try to find the best way to be there fighting for the podium."

Valentino Rossi – who won the race in 2015 – hopes the rain stay away so that his Yamaha can be competitive.

"It looks like this year will be difficult with the weather like last year unfortunately, we hope we can be lucky to have a dry race," said the seven-time champion.