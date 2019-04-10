×
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez eyes seventh heaven in Austin - Grand Prix of the Americas in numbers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    10 Apr 2019, 21:30 IST
marcmarquez - cropped
Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez dominated the Argentina Grand Prix last time out and the odds are firmly stacked in his favour heading into the third race of the season in Texas.

The Spaniard has made the top spot on the podium his own at the Grand Prix of the Americas, and few would back against him again this weekend.

Marquez heads into round three with a four-point advantage over Andrea Dovizioso, while Valentino Rossi and Alex Rins have also made impressive starts to 2019.

With the help of Opta, we look at some of the key numbers ahead of Sunday's race in Austin.

7 - This will be the seventh edition of the Grand Prix of the Americas, Marquez has qualified on pole and won all six previous races.

1 - Marquez (45) has surpassed Dani Pedrosa (44) as the Spanish rider to have set the most fastest laps in MotoGP and is one away from equalling Mick Doohan as the rider with the third most from any country.

9 - Dovizioso has reached the podium in nine of his last 11 races; however, the Italian rider has only twice been on the podium in six races in Las Americas (the last one in 2015).

29 - Rossi has gone 29 races in a row without winning, his second worst run in MotoGP (44 races between 2010-2013).

10 - Marquez has won 10 out of 10 MotoGP races in the United States (six in Austin, three in Indianapolis and one in Laguna Seca).

2 - Jorge Lorenzo has reached the podium twice in six MotoGP races at Las Americas, however his best finish there in the last two years was ninth in 2017 (11th in 2018).

24 - Rins has earned 24 points so far this season (fourth in Qatar and fifth in Argentina), his best start to a season and the best start for a Suzuki rider in MotoGP.

20 - After his podium in Argentina, Rossi has now secured a top-three finish in each of his 20 campaigns in MotoGP.

Omnisport
NEWS
