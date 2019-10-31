MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez seeks record points haul - Malaysian Grand Prix in numbers

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez has already won the MotoGP world title, but he will have his sights set on another slice of history at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard sealed a sixth premier class championship in Thailand earlier this month with four races of the 2019 season still to go.

Subsequent victories in Japan and Australia have moved Marquez onto 375 points for the season and he will fancy his chances of overtaking Jorge Lorenzo's record haul in the year's penultimate race.

Here, we pick out some of the best Opta numbers ahead of the race at the Sepang International Circuit.

9 - Marquez needs nine more points from the season's 18th race to surpass Repsol Honda team-mate Lorenzo's tally of 383 - which he set across 18 races in the 2010 season.

22 - Excluding abandonments, Marquez has finished in first or second place in each of his past 22 races - his best such run in MotoGP.

5 - Marquez has won five races in a row heading into Malaysia, though he is still some way short of his record of 10 successive victories, which he achieved in 2014.

Five victories in a row for @marcmarquez93!



He left it late, but the world champion prevails in another Phillip Island classic! #AustralianGP pic.twitter.com/Wbiln23uY2 — MotoGP (@MotoGP) October 27, 2019

16 - Should Marquez finish on the podium, it would be his 17th top-three finish of the season, exceeding his record of 16, set in 2013.

44 - Valentino Rossi has not won any of his past 44 races. Should he fail to finish first in Malaysia, it will be the longest drought of his career, eclipsing his 44-race run without a victory between 2010 and 2013.

6 - However, the Italian has won the Malaysian Grand Prix more often than any other rider having been victorious on six occasions.

2 - The Sepang International Circuit is the only track where Andrea Dovizioso has won twice in his career after he triumphed in 2016 and 2017.

4 - Fabio Quartararo retired for the fourth time this season last time out. He now has more retirements in his debut MotoGP season than he did in his two previous years in Moto2 combined (three).