×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

MotoGP Raceweek: Marvellous Marquez makes it perfect 10 at the Sachsenring

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    07 Jul 2019, 19:02 IST
marquez - Cropped
Marc Marquez in action

Marc Marquez continued his sensational record at the Sachsenring with a dominant pole-to-flag victory in Sunday's German Grand Prix. 

The Spaniard racked up a 10th consecutive victory at the circuit – seven of those now coming in MotoGP – as he stretched his lead at the top of the world championship standings.

Marquez, who a day earlier had also made it 10 pole positions in a row, was never troubled by the chasing pack and set a lap record en route to maximum points.

It means the Repsol Honda rider, who celebrated with the crowd at the end of the race, now has a 58-point lead over Andrea Dovizioso at the top of the riders' standings as he continues a relentless march towards a sixth MotoGP world title.

Dovizioso endured a nightmare qualifying session and started 13th on the grid, but the Ducati man worked his way through the pack to record a fifth-place finish.

The Italian was involved in a fierce battle for fourth with Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller but was crucially undercut by the former at Turn 1 on the final lap and was unable to strike back.

Alex Rins suffered disappointment after crashing out at Turn 11 with 11 laps to go having made a couple of neat passes to work his way up to second – the Spaniard sliding into the gravel.

Maverick Vinales – a winner last time out at Assen – consequently claimed second after holding off the close attentions of Cal Crutchlow, who completed the podium but will rue going wide at Turn 9 on the penultimate lap. 

Exciting rookie Fabio Quartararo would have had designs on a top-three finish after qualifying second, but the Frenchman locked up at Turn 3 as early as the second lap and spun out for a premature end to his afternoon.

Advertisement

 

TOP 10

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)
2. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) +4.587secs
3. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) +7.741s
4. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) +16.577s
5. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +16.669s
6. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) +16.836s
7. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) +17.156s
8. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) +19.110s
9. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) +20.634s
10. Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda) +22.708s

TITLE STANDINGS

Riders

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 185
2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 127 (-58)
3. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 121 (-64)
4. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 101 (-84)
5. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) 85 (-100)

Teams

1. Ducati 248
2. Repsol Honda 210 (-38)
3. Monster Energy Yamaha 165 (-83)
4. Suzuki Ecstar 140 (-108)
5. Petronas Yamaha 119 (-129)

Advertisement
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez aiming for 10 in a row - German Grand Prix in numbers
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez continues incredible Sachsenring dominance
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Marquez lays down Sachsenring marker
RELATED STORY
Marquez willing to sacrifice incredible Sachsenring streak
RELATED STORY
Marquez takes 10th straight Sachsenring pole, Dovizioso out in Q1
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez looks unstoppable – Dutch TT in numbers
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Dovizioso has Marquez in his sights at Dutch Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez will be 'safer' in Le Mans race
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez doubts Honda's dominance
RELATED STORY
MotoGP Raceweek: Lorenzo collision gifts Marquez victory in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us