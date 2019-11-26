MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez to have shoulder surgery

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is to have surgery on a shoulder injury.

The Repsol Honda rider was involved in a crash during the first day of testing in Jerez on Monday.

Marquez landed awkwardly in gravel after crashing on the final corner and suffered a partial dislocation of his right shoulder.

Medical tests confirmed the eight-time world champion, six of those titles having come in the premier class, has aggravated a problem he first sustained at the Malaysia Grand Prix this month.

Marquez's latest injury comes after he damaged his left shoulder in 2018 and was in a race against time to be fit for the start of the 2019 season.

In a statement published on the MotoGP website, Marquez confirmed he would have an operation on Wednesday.

He said: "This winter I would have liked to have a nice holiday and enjoy a bit of quiet time after a great 2019 – but it is time to have surgery on the right shoulder.

"As everyone knows, last winter was very tough for me with the operation on the left shoulder, which was very, very damaged. I want to avoid the situation where my right shoulder is in this condition in the future so I spoke a lot with the doctors to see what our options were.

"Before Motegi [the Japanese Grand Prix in October] I had some issues with the shoulder and then after the crash in Malaysia I had a subluxation. Here at the test I had another subluxation after the crash, so we decided with the doctors that it was best to have the surgery to avoid the situation we had with the other shoulder.

"It will take more or less the same time and we will work in the same way to arrive at the Malaysia test as strong as possible."

Jerez Test done, we finish a great 2019! Tomorrow I have a surgery to fix the problem (luxation) in the right shoulder, the same problem as last year in the left shoulder. #JerezTest pic.twitter.com/8yXwKAgwhL — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) November 26, 2019