Mugello win changes 'nothing' for Lorenzo's Ducati future

Jorge Lorenzo at the Italian Grand Prix

Jorge Lorenzo says his first MotoGP win for Ducati will not impact his clouded future with the team.

The Spaniard - a three-time champion with Yamaha - has failed to recreate his best form since moving to Ducati, competing for the entire 2017 season without celebrating a single race win.

It is unclear whether Lorenzo and Ducati will continue to work together into 2019, and the 31-year-old insists that is still the case, despite ending his drought with a dominant victory at Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

The rider instead expressed his disappointment that he has had to wait this long for a win.

"Nothing [has changed]. The future will not be modified after this victory," Lorenzo told BT Sport.

"On one side, I am very happy. It's probably one of the best races of my life. The best victory of my life. But on another side, I'm sad.

"If I had these pieces I needed before now, I could have had more podiums much earlier, I could have won before that race."

The source of Lorenzo's frustration partly appears to be down to the need to make changes to his fuel tank after his Le Mans bid faded dramatically last time out.

"I believe I am one of the most honest people in the paddock, but sometimes the people didn't believe me," he said. "They think I made excuses, but I didn't.

"I needed this support on the fuel tank to save more energy and I needed the engine smoother. And when Ducati gave me these solutions, I improved so much.

"It's an amazing dream after more than a year without any victory and a lot of suffering because the results didn't come. It looked like the result would never arrive, but I never gave up."