NASCAR All-Star Race 2019 starting lineup: Clint Bowyer on pole; Kyle Busch starts 2nd

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    18 May 2019, 05:40 IST
Clint Bowyer
Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer will start on the pole for NASCAR's All-Star Race on Saturday.

Bowyer beat out Kyle Busch, who will start in second, and Kevin Harvick, who will be in third.

The final four positions in Saturday race will be decided at the Monster Energy Open a couple of hours before the All-Star event.

The winners of each stage in the Open will start 16th, 17th and 18th, respectively. The final car will be decided by the fan vote.

NASCAR mixed up the qualifying this year at the All-Star Race as each driver ran three laps and took a four-tire pit stop in between.

And with no speed limit on pit road, it created for some entertaining moments including Joey Logano overshooting his pit stall.

The All-Star Race can be seen Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

All-Star Race 2019 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for Saturday's race:

Starting Driver Number
No. 1 Clint Bowyer 14
No. 2 Kyle Busch 18
No. 3 Kevin Harvick 4
No. 4 Austin Dillon 3
No. 5 Martin Truex Jr. 19
No. 6 Ryan Newman 6
No. 7 Erik Jones 20
No. 8 Jimmie Johnson 48
No. 9 Ryan Blaney 12
No. 10 Joey Logano 22
No. 11 Chase Elliott 9
No. 12 Denny Hamlin 11
No. 13 Kurt Busch 12
No. 14 Aric Almirola 10
No. 15 Brad Keselowski 2
 

What time does the All-Star Race start?

The All-Star Race will take place Saturday, May 18. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the All-Star Race on?

The All-Star Race will be broadcasted nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the FOX Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

All-Star Race schedule, how to watch

All events, including practices and races for the Truck Series, can be watched on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the 2019 All-Star Race.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, May 17

Time Event Channel
8:30 p.m. Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 FS1/MRN

Saturday, May 18

Time Event Channel
6 p.m. Cup Series Monster Energy Open FS1/MRN
8 p.m. Cup Series All-Star Race FS1/MRN

 

