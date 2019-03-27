×
NASCAR announces big changes to 2020 Cup Series schedule

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    27 Mar 2019, 01:58 IST
Joey Logano Ford Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 18112018
Joey Logano

NASCAR is moving a lot of things around in 2020, most significantly, where the championship race will be held.

NASCAR announced Tuesday the final race of the year is moving to ISM Raceway in Avondale, AZ.

The final race of the year has been held at Homestead Miami Speedway since 2002.

This will be a distinct change in racing as Homestead is a 1.5-mile intermediate track while ISM is much shorter at just over a mile.

ISM Raceway recently underwent a $178 million renovation to enhance the fan experience.

The Arizona race track has hosted a playoff race since 2005 and has been in the rotation since the playoff format changed in 2014.

Other changes NASCAR made to the schedule include:

  • Daytona International Speedway will now host the regular-season finale
  • Pocono Raceway will host a doubleheader
  • The Bristol night race will be the playoff cutoff
  • The Indianapolis race moves to July 4th weekend
  • Martinsville will now race under the lights on Mother's Day Weekend
  • Darlington will open the NASCAR playoffs on Sept. 6

“The fans and the industry as a whole have been vocal about the desire for sweeping changes to the schedule, and the 2020 slate is a reflection of our efforts to execute against that feedback,” Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer said. “These changes are the result of unprecedented consensus-building with our race tracks and broadcast partners; something we look to continue into 2021 and beyond.” 

Omnisport
NEWS
