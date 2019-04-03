NASCAR at Bristol: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Food City 500
NASCAR's Cup Series gets back to short-track racing when it heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this week and once again, Kyle Busch is in a great position to succeed.
The man who has yet to finish outside the top 10 this season has seven career wins at the track, including two in his last three races.
The half-mile venue is one of the shortest in NASCAR and will likely favor a good qualifying time as 11 of the last 15 winners have started in the top 10 and three of the last eight have come from the pole.
Busch is tied with Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin with two wins this season to lead all drivers, but Kevin Harvick could be the man to spoil the party this week.
He has two career wins at the track and seven straight top-10 finishes at Bristol. The thing is, he hasn't had a winning car yet this season, though he's bound to find a way to get a victory eventually.
What time does the Food City 500 start?
The Food City will take place Sunday, April 7. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. EST.
What channel is the Food City 500 on?
The Food City will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Food City 500 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Truck Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Food City 500.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, April 5
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|1:35 p.m.
|Cup Series first practice
|NASCAR.com
|3:05 p.m.
|Xfinity first practice
|FS1
|5:05 p.m.
|Xfinity final practice
|FS1
|6:10 p.m.
|Cup Series qualifying
|FS1/PRN
Saturday, April 6
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|8:30 a.m.
|Cup Series second practice
|FS1
|9:40 a.m.
|Xfinity Series qualifying
|FS1
|11:05 a.m.
|Xfinity Series final practice
|FS1
|1 p.m.
|Xfinity Series Alsco 300
|FS1/PRN
Sunday, April 7
|Time
|Event
|Channel
|2 p.m.
|Food City 500
|FS1/PRN
Food City 500 Starting Lineup
Below is the full starting lineup for the Food City 500.
|Starting
|Driver
|Number
|TBD
|Landon Cassill
|00
|TBD
|Kurt Busch
|1
|TBD
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|TBD
|Austin Dillon
|3
|TBD
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|TBD
|Ryan Newman
|6
|TBD
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|TBD
|Chase Elliott
|9
|TBD
|Aric Almirola
|10
|TBD
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|TBD
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|TBD
|Ty Dillon
|13
|TBD
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|TBD
|Ross Chastain
|15
|TBD
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|TBD
|Kyle Busch
|18
|TBD
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|TBD
|Erik Jones
|20
|TBD
|Paul Menard
|21
|TBD
|Joey Logano
|22
|TBD
|William Byron
|24
|TBD
|Reed Sorenson
|27
|TBD
|Corey Lajoie
|32
|TBD
|Michael McDowell
|34
|TBD
|Matt Tifft
|36
|TBD
|Chris Buescher
|37
|TBD
|David Ragan
|38
|TBD
|Daniel Suarez
|41
|TBD
|Kyle Larson
|42
|TBD
|Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
|43
|TBD
|Ryan Preece
|47
|TBD
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|TBD
|Cody Ware
|51
|TBD
|Bayley Currey
|52
|TBD
|Joey Gase
|66
|TBD
|Quin Houff
|77
|TBD
|Alex Bowman
|88
|TBD
|Matt DiBenedetto
|95