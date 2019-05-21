×
NASCAR at Charlotte: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Coca-Cola 600

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    21 May 2019, 21:36 IST
Kevin Harvick
Kevin Harvick

NASCAR will stick around in Charlotte this week for one of the most fun weekends of the racing year.

With the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, the Indy 500 on Sunday morning and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, race fans will be treated to non-stop action over a 24-hour period.

The Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR's longest running race, will feature classic intermediate drivers (Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick) matching up with youngsters who have had recent success (Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson). Meanwhile, a veteran of the track (Jimmie Johnson) will try to get back into the winner's circle at one of his favorite venues.

Charlotte Motor Speedway presents a unique challenge with the 6 p.m. ET start as the race will change quite a bit over 400 laps. The beginning will feature a sun-covered track prone to slipping and sliding, while the closing laps will calm things down a bit under the lights.

It will be the end of a long day, but one full of action as we are likely to see great competition throughout one of NASCAR's marquee events.

What time does the Coca-Cola 600 start?

The Coca-Cola 600 will take place Sunday, May 26. Live coverage begins on Fox at 6 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Coca-Cola 600 on?

The Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast nationally on Fox. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Coca-Cola 600 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Coca-Cola 600.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, May 23

Time Event Channel
2:35 p.m. Cup Series first practice FS1
4:05 p.m. Xfinity Series first practice FS1
6:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice FS1
7:05 p.m. Cup Series qualifying FS1/PRN

Saturday, May 25

Time Event Channel
8:35 a.m. Cup Series second practice FS1
9:35 a.m. Xfinity Series qualifying FS1
11:05 a.m. Cup Series final practice FS1
1 p.m. Xfinity Series Alsco 300 FS1/PRN

Sunday, May 26

Time Event Channel
6 p.m. Coca-Cola 600 Fox/PRN

Coca-Cola 600 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600.

Starting Driver Number
TBD Landon Cassill 00
TBD Kurt Busch 1
TBD Brad Keselowski 2
TBD Austin Dillon 3
TBD Kevin Harvick 4
TBD Ryan Newman 6
TBD Daniel Hemric 8
TBD Chase Elliott 9
TBD Aric Almirola 10
TBD Denny Hamlin 11
TBD Ryan Blaney 12
TBD Ty Dillon 13
TBD Clint Bowyer 14
TBD Ross Chastain 15
TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
TBD Kyle Busch 18
TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19
TBD Erik Jones 20
TBD Paul Menard 21
TBD Joey Logano 22
TBD William Byron 24
TBD Reed Sorenson 27
TBD Corey Lajoie 32
TBD Michael McDowell 34
TBD Matt Tifft 36
TBD Chris Buescher 37
TBD David Ragan 38
TBD Daniel Suarez 41
TBD Kyle Larson 42
TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
TBD Joey Gase 46
TBD Ryan Preece 47
TBD Jimmie Johnson 48
TBD TBA 51
TBD Cody Ware 52
TBD Joey Gase 66
TBD Quin Houff 77
TBD Alex Bowman 88
TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95
TBD Parker Kligerman 96

 

Contact Us