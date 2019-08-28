NASCAR at Darlington: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Bojangles' Southern 500

Jimmie Johnson

With only two races remaining before the Cup Series playoffs, the time is becoming short for drivers on the bubble like Erik Jones, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez.

But for Jimmie Johnson, he has to be happy about one of the final two races being at Darlington Raceway.

Johnson comes into this weekend's race ranked 18th in the Cup Series standings, but he's in good range of Newman, Bowyer and Suarez. A victory would give him an automatic berth in the playoffs.

While he hasn't finished higher than 12th in his last four years at the track, including a 39th place last year, Johnson has three career wins at Darlington and he also finished fourth and third from 2012 to 2014.

Johnson has struggled over the last few races failing to earn a top 10 since he finished third at Daytona, but if he is able to find the groove that he was in during the middle of the season when he finished in the top 10 in four out of seven races, he could earn himself a place in the playoffs with one good run.

Also, it should be noted this week that the Xfinity Series will also be in Darlington and Dale Earnhardt Jr. is still planning to race there after the plane crash he and his family were involved in before the race in Bristol.

What time does the Bojangles' Southern 500 start?

The Bojangles' Southern 500 will take place Sunday, Sept. 1. Live coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Bojangles' Southern 500 on?

The Bojangles' Southern 500 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Bojangles' Southern 500 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bojangles' Southern 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, August 30

Time Event Channel 1:05 p.m. Xfinty Series first practice NBCSN/NBCSN App 2:05 p.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN 3:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice NBCSN/NBCSN App 4:05 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN

Saturday, August 31

Time Event Channel 12:35 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN/NBCSN App 2:05 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN 4 p.m. Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN

Sunday, September 1

Time Event Channel 6 p.m. Bojangles' Southern 500 NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN

Bojangles' Southern 500 Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the Bojangles' Southern 500.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Reed Sorenson 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD BJ McLeod 51 TBD JJ Yeley 52 TBD Garrett Smithley 54 TBD Joey Gase 66 TBD Quin Houff 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95