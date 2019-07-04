NASCAR at Daytona: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Coke Zero Sugar 400

Denny Hamlin

NASCAR heads back to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the second race of the year at the Florida track.

Denny Hamlin took home the win at the restrictor-plate track in the first race of the season and will once again be in good position to win.

He has two wins on the year and there's little reason to think he cannot compete to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

But this is restrictor-plate racing, so anything can happen at the 2.5-mile Tri-Oval.

What time does the Coke Zero Sugar 400 start?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place Saturday, July 6. Live coverage begins on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race can also be live-streamed on the NBC Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, July 4

Time Event Channel 1:05 p.m. Xfinity Series first practice NBCSN 2:05 p.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN/MRN 3:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice NBCSN 4:05 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/MRN

Friday, July 5

Time Event Channel 3:35 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN 5:05 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/MRN 7:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Circle K Firecracker 250 by Coca-Cola NBCSN/MRN

Saturday, July 6

Time Event Channel 7:30 p.m. Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 NBCSN/MRN

Camping World 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Quin Houff 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Ross Chastain 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD BJ McLeod 51 TBD JJ Yeley 52 TBD Joey Gase 53 TBD Brendan Gaughan 62 TBD Justin Haley 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95 TBD Parker Kligerman 96