NASCAR at Dover: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the Drydene 400

Alex Bowman

After a dramatic second run at the ROVAL in Charlotte, NASCAR's Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers head to the "Monster Mile" at Dover International Speedway for the first race of the second round of NASCAR's playoffs.

Alex Bowman eked out a spot in the second round by virtue of his second-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but his work isn't done yet. He currently sits ninth in the Cup Series standings and will have to continue to race well if he wants to move on to the Round of 8.

Kyle Busch remains in great position to move on as he sits first in the standings, and Martin Truex Jr. hopes to continue what he started in the first round with two wins in three races.

Kyle Larson is just one point ahead of Bowman in eighth, while Brad Keselowski is 19 ahead in seventh.

William Byron, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney also advanced into the second round but have some work to do if they hope to make it further.

The good thing for Bowyer is he did have a runner-up finish at Dover last year. But with no wins, there are no guarantees he will compete for a victory once again.

What time does the Drydene 400 start?

The Drydene 400 will take place Sunday, Oct. 6. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Drydene 400 on?

The Drydene 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Drydene 400 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Drydene 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 4

Time Event Channel 12:35 p.m. Xfinity Series first practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App 1:35 p.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App 2:35 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App 3:35 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Saturday, Oct. 5

Time Event Channel 12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App 1:35 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN 3 p.m. Xfinity Series Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

Sunday, Oct. 6

Time Event Channel 2:30 p.m. Cup Series Drydene 400 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

Drydene 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the Drydene 400.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Joe Nemechek 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD BJ McLeod 51 TBD J.J. Yeley 52 TBD TBA 54 TBD Reed Sorenson 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95