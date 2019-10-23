NASCAR at Martinsville: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the First Data 500

Joey Logano

It's the first race of the third round of NASCAR's playoffs, and if last year's playoff race at Martinsville is any indication, this is going to be a good one.

Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track in NASCAR which can produce some insane pushing and shoving from time to time and especially down the stretch.

In last year's playoff race, Joey Logano, who was probably going to have to win to get into the championship at Homestead, pushed Martin Truex Jr. out of the way and went on to win.

He also beat out Truex for the victory at the championship, but had he not first won at Martinsville, he may have never gotten that chance.

Truex did not take kindly to the shove, but that is just the way Logano races. Right now, in 2019, it looks like Truex and Logano will be going to the final round as they sit second and fourth respectively in the NASCAR standings, but both know wins will get them in which could make for some crazy racing down the stretch again.

And with Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney sitting on the outside looking into the championship four, we could easily see some fireworks at the track. This could be a very good one again.

What time does the First Data 500 start?

The First Data 500 will take place Sunday, Oct. 27. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the First Data 500 on?

The First Data 500 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App.

First Data 500, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the First Data 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 25

Time Event Channel 11 a.m. Truck Series rookie practic No TV 12:05 p.m. Truck Series first practice No TV 2:05 p.m. Truck Series final practice No TV

Saturday, Oct. 26

Time Event Channel 9:05 a.m. Cup Series first practice CNBC/NBC Sports App/MRN 10:05 a.m. Truck Series qualifying FS1 12 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN 1:30 p.m. Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 FS1/MRN 4:35 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

Sunday, Oct. 27

Time Event Channel 3:30 p.m. Cup Series First Data 500 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

First Data 500 Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the First Data 500.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Reed Sorenson 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD TBA 51 TBD TBA 52 TBD JJ Yeley 53 TBD Timmy Hill 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95