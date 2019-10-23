×
NASCAR at Martinsville: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the First Data 500

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    23 Oct 2019, 02:02 IST
Joey Logano
Joey Logano

It's the first race of the third round of NASCAR's playoffs, and if last year's playoff race at Martinsville is any indication, this is going to be a good one.

Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track in NASCAR which can produce some insane pushing and shoving from time to time and especially down the stretch.

In last year's playoff race, Joey Logano, who was probably going to have to win to get into the championship at Homestead, pushed Martin Truex Jr. out of the way and went on to win.

He also beat out Truex for the victory at the championship, but had he not first won at Martinsville, he may have never gotten that chance.

Truex did not take kindly to the shove, but that is just the way Logano races. Right now, in 2019, it looks like Truex and Logano will be going to the final round as they sit second and fourth respectively in the NASCAR standings, but both know wins will get them in which could make for some crazy racing down the stretch again.

And with Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney sitting on the outside looking into the championship four, we could easily see some fireworks at the track. This could be a very good one again.

What time does the First Data 500 start?

The First Data 500 will take place Sunday, Oct. 27. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the First Data 500 on?

The First Data 500 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App.

First Data 500, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the First Data 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 25

Time Event Channel
11 a.m. Truck Series rookie practic No TV
12:05 p.m. Truck Series first practice No TV
2:05 p.m. Truck Series final practice No TV

Saturday, Oct. 26

Time Event Channel
9:05 a.m. Cup Series first practice CNBC/NBC Sports App/MRN
10:05 a.m. Truck Series qualifying FS1
12 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN
1:30 p.m. Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 FS1/MRN
4:35 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

Sunday, Oct. 27

Time Event Channel
3:30 p.m. Cup Series First Data 500 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

First Data 500 Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the First Data 500.

Starting Driver Number
TBD Landon Cassill 00
TBD Kurt Busch 1
TBD Brad Keselowski 2
TBD Austin Dillon 3
TBD Kevin Harvick 4
TBD Ryan Newman 6
TBD Daniel Hemric 8
TBD Chase Elliott 9
TBD Aric Almirola 10
TBD Denny Hamlin 11
TBD Ryan Blaney 12
TBD Ty Dillon 13
TBD Clint Bowyer 14
TBD Ross Chastain 15
TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
TBD Kyle Busch 18
TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19
TBD Erik Jones 20
TBD Paul Menard 21
TBD Joey Logano 22
TBD William Byron 24
TBD Reed Sorenson 27
TBD Corey Lajoie 32
TBD Michael McDowell 34
TBD Matt Tifft 36
TBD Chris Buescher 37
TBD David Ragan 38
TBD Daniel Suarez 41
TBD Kyle Larson 42
TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
TBD Ryan Preece 47
TBD Jimmie Johnson 48
TBD TBA 51
TBD TBA 52
TBD JJ Yeley 53
TBD Timmy Hill 77
TBD Alex Bowman 88
TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95
