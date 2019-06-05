×
NASCAR at Michigan: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for FireKeepers Casino 400

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    05 Jun 2019, 01:12 IST
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson

Maybe this will be the race where Kyle Larson can get his season going.

It's been a struggle for the 26-year-old this year in the Cup Series as he has just one top-5 finish and four top 10s, but with three straight wins in 2016-17 at the two-mile, D-shaped oval of Michigan International Speedway, he should be very confident going into Sunday's race.

As one of the fastest tracks in the series, though, this race is a challenge for everyone and also one where a lot of drivers could win. Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano have a good track record here, and Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer took home the two Cup Series victories last year.

The Xfinity Series will also be in Michigan this week, but the Truck Series will run in Texas.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 can be seen at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.

What time does the FireKeepers Casino 400 start?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will take place Sunday, June 9. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Pocono 400 on?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

FireKeepers Casino 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the FireKeepers Casino 400.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, June 6

Time Event Channel
3:05 p.m. Truck Series first practice (Texas) No TV
5:05 p.m. Truck Series second practice (Texas) No TV
7 p.m. Truck Series final practice (TexaS) No TV

Friday, June 7

Time Event Channel
1:05 p.m. Xfinity Series first practice NASCAR.com
2:05 p.m. Cup Series first practice NASCAR.com
3:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice FS2
4:05 p.m. Cup Series final practice FS2/PRN
5:35 p.m. Truck Series qualifying (Texas) NASCAR.com
9 p.m. Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 (Texas) FS1

Saturday, June 8

Time Event Channel
10:00 a.m. Xfinity Series qualifying FS2/MRN
12:05 p.m. Cup Series qualifying FS1/MRN
1:30 p.m. Xfinity Series LTi Printing 250 FS1/MRN

Sunday, June 9

Time Event Channel
2 p.m. FireKeepers Casino 400 FS1/MRN

FireKeepers Casino 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Starting Driver Number
TBD Landon Cassill 00
TBD Kurt Busch 1
TBD Brad Keselowski 2
TBD Austin Dillon 3
TBD Kevin Harvick 4
TBD Ryan Newman 6
TBD Daniel Hemric 8
TBD Chase Elliott 9
TBD Aric Almirola 10
TBD Denny Hamlin 11
TBD Ryan Blaney 12
TBD Ty Dillon 13
TBD Clint Bowyer 14
TBD Garrett Smithley 15
TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17
TBD Kyle Busch 18
TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19
TBD Erik Jones 20
TBD Paul Menard 21
TBD Joey Logano 22
TBD William Byron 24
TBD Corey Lajoie 32
TBD Michael McDowell 34
TBD Matt Tifft 36
TBD Chris Buescher 37
TBD David Ragan 38
TBD Daniel Suarez 41
TBD Kyle Larson 42
TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43
TBD Ryan Preece 47
TBD Jimmie Johnson 48
TBD Cody Ware 51
TBD Bayley Currey 52
TBD Quin Houff 77
TBD Alex Bowman 88
TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95

 

