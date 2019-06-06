NASCAR at Michigan: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for FireKeepers Casino 400

Joey Logano

Is this the week Joey Logano gets his first win since the third week of the season? It certainly has a chance to be as he loves Michigan International Speedway and the high speeds presented at the two-mile intermediate track.

Logano has finished in the top 10 in six of his last seven races and in 11 of his last 12 at Michigan. He has won twice in that span and has finished in the top 3 four times.

The issue for the Team Penske driver is there are plenty of competitors who like Michigan, as well, as Kyle Busch has a win and has finished in the top 10 in four straight trips there, Kevin Harvick has two wins, is the defending champion and has finished in the top 5 in five of his last seven races in Michigan and Brad Keselowski has eight top 10s in his last 10 races there, even though he has yet to come away with a win.

Logano loves Michigan, but it's hard to deny what Busch is doing right now. Coming off of a win last week he has four on the season, and for what it's worth, in the last five years, when Busch is given the chance to earn victories in back-to-back weeks, he has pulled it off 29.2% of the time (7 for 24).

He'll be very tough to beat, but we'll also go with the odds that Busch doesn't win following a victory about 71% of the time so we'll pick Logano to find the winner's circle for the second time this season.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 can be seen Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on FS1.

What are the betting odds for the Michigan?

Kyle Busch 11/4 Kevin Harvick 5/1 Martin Truex Jr. 6/1 Brad Keselowski 8/1 Chase Elliott 10/1 Joey Logano 10/1 Kyle Larson 14/1 Denny Hamlin 16/1 Ryan Blaney 20/1 Clint Bowyer 20/1 Erik Jones 25/1 Kurt Busch 30/1 Alex Bowman 30/1 Aric Almirola 30/1 Jimmie Johnson 30/1 Daniel Suarez 40/1 William Byron 40/1 Austin Dillon 80/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200/1 Ryan Newman 200/1 Paul Menard 200/1 Chris Buescher 300/1 Daniel Hemric 300/1 Matt DiBenedetto 500/1 Ryan Preece 1000/1 Ty Dillon 1000/1 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 1000/1 Michael McDowell 2000/1 David Ragan 2000/1 Field (all others) 1000/1

Which NASCAR drivers should you watch at the FireKeepers Casino 400?

Chase Elliott could absolutely win this week at Michigan as he has never finished outside the top 10 in his six career races there. He also has five straight top-5 finishes in 2019 and earned a fourth-place finish at Kansas which is a very similar track to the one in Michigan.

Should we trust the Kyle Larson of old or the one of 2019 this week? That's up to you because his track record at Michigan is enticing. He won three straight races there from 2016-17 so he knows how to win at this track. But he is coming off of two bad finishes in his last two weeks and has just four top-10 finishes in 14 races this year.

Denny Hamlin looks to be finding his rhythm from earlier in the year as he finished sixth last week in Pocono. If he is over the carbon monoxide poisoning he sustained in Dover he is a good pick this week with two wins in his career at Michigan and five top-10 finishes in his last nine races at the track.

One sleeper for the FireKeepers Casino 400

Austin Dillon has been very up and down this season, but he does like Michigan's track so he could be a good pick this week. Dillon has finished in the top 8 in four of his last seven races there and also finished in 10th at Fontana this season which compares pretty closely to this week's event.