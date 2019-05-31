NASCAR at Pocono: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for Pocono 400

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 31 May 2019, 03:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Martin Truex Jr

NASCAR makes its first trip to a big flat track this weekend at Pocono Raceway in Pennslyvania.

The "Tricky Triangle" presents a very different challenge from recent weeks at intermediate tracks as this week horsepower will be absolute king.

Taking that into account this race can very much be a crapshoot, as guys like Chris Buescher won in the fall of 2016 and Ryan Blaney took home his first-ever win there in 2017.

This can be very unpredictable week to week, but what has been very predictable this season has been Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

The two men have combined to win six of this year's 14 races and each has factored into the top 10 as well throughout the year.

Both men have two career wins at Pocono while Busch has five straight top 10s at the track and Truex has finished in the top 10 in three of his last four events.

These two men will be the favorites to take home victories this week, but with the unpredictable nature of the event it's hard to pick exactly who will find Victory Lane.

As good as both Busch and Truex have been this year and at Pocono in the past, we are going to take Chase Elliott to win. He has five top 10s in six career races at Pocono and has finished in the top five in four straight events in 2019.

The Pocono 400 can be seen Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on FS1.

Advertisement

What are the betting odds for the Pocono?

Kyle Busch 3/1 Kevin Harvick 9/2 Martin Truex Jr. 6/1 Brad Keselowski 7/1 Chase Elliott 10/1 Joey Logano 10/1 Denny Hamlin 12/1 Ryan Blaney 20/1 Clint Bowyer 20/1 Kyle Larson 20/1 Kurt Busch 20/1 Erik Jones 25/1 Jimmie Johnson 25/1 Alex Bowman 25/1 Aric Almirola 40/1 Daniel Suarez 40/1 William Byron 40/1 Austin Dillon 50/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1 Ryan Newman 100/1 Chris Buescher 100/1 Paul Menard 100/1 Daniel Hemric 300/1 Matt DiBenedetto 500/1 Ty Dillon 1000/1 Ryan Preece 1000/1 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 1000/1 Michael McDowell 1000/1 David Ragan 1000/1 Field (all others) 1000/1

Which NASCAR drivers should you watch at the Pocono 400?

Erik Jones really likes Pocono Raceway and has three top-10 finishes in four career races at the track. He also has finished in the top 10 in two of his last three races and is coming off a second-place finish at a similar big flat track in Indianapolis last season.

Again, we'll stop mentioning Alex Bowman when he stops performing. Bowman has finished in the top 10 in his last four races and was third at last year's fall race at Pocono as well.

Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch are the active leaders in wins at Pocono Raceway with three apiece. Both men have been subtly good this season as Busch has three top-5 finishes and eight top 10s in 14 races this year. Johnson has one top five and six top 10s.

One sleeper for the Pocono 400

William Byron might be coming into his own right now. The 21-year-old driver has finished in the top 10 in two of his last three races and won the pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week. He also has a decent track record at Pocono with sixth- and 18th-place finishes at the track in his short career.