NASCAR at Richmond: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the Federated Auto Parts 400

Now that one spot has been locked up in the second round of the NASCAR playoffs the pressure is really on the drivers on the bubble.

After Martin Truex Jr.'s victory last week in Las Vegas, there is one less guaranteed spot heading into the last few weeks of the first round and drivers like Ryan Newman, Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch have a little bit more pressure on them to win.

Busch and Jones already have victories this season, so they know their teams can put winning cars on the track, but Newman and Bowyer will have to do something they have yet to do this season on a track dominated by Kyle Busch in the past.

Kyle Busch has six career wins at Richmond Raceway and 17 top 5s to go with those victories. He'll likely be ready to go to victory lane for the fifth time this year and the first time in the postseason.

Getting a win will be tough on the 0.75-mile track and Bowyer and Newman will certainly have their work cut out for them.

What time does the Federated Auto Parts 400 start?

The Federated Auto Parts 400 will take place Saturday, Sept. 21. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Federated Auto Parts 400 on?

The Federated Auto Parts 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Federated Auto Parts 400 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Federated Auto Parts 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 20

Time Event Channel 9:35 a.m. Xfinity Series final practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App 11:35 a.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN 1:35 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN 4:35 p.m. (air at 5 p.m.) Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App 6:05 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN 7:30 p.m. GoBowling 250 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

Saturday, Sept. 21

Time Event Channel 7:30 p.m. Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

Federated Auto Parts 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Quin Houff 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD Austin Theriault 51 TBD Garrett Smithley 52 TBD Spencer Boyd 53 TBD Reed Sorenson 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95