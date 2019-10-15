NASCAR at Talladega: Brendan Gaughan cracks jokes after flipping in wild crash

Brendan Gaughan has never won a NASCAR Cup race in dozens of starts dating to 2001, but there he was Monday, fighting for the lead with seven laps to go at Talladega Superspeedway.

And then his world turned upside down. Literally.

Kyle Busch got sideways and he turned directly into Gaughan, whose No. 62 Beard Oil Motorsports Chevrolet then spun in front of the entire field. Then, like a crazy stunt in a movie, Gaughan's car went airborne, did exactly one revolution, slammed back down on the track and kept rolling.

"THE NO. 62 UPSIDE DOWN!"



Brendan Gaughan flips in this MASSIVE CRASH at @TalladegaSuperS! pic.twitter.com/HXNYWD7ksx — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 14, 2019

The 44-year-old Gaughan was not injured in the incident. The wild crash certainly didn't hurt his sense of humor. He cracked jokes during an NBCSN interview just minutes later, as he watched a replay of the incident for the first time.

"I stuck the landing. The Russian judge docked me a little bit, I didn't keep it straight," Gaughan joked.

Here's another angle of the crash.

"Mother, it's OK. It's just a flip. It didn't hurt. I promise!" 😂



After a scary-looking flip, @Brendan62 is OK and has a smile on his face. pic.twitter.com/iileYq1kux — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 14, 2019

After watching the replay once more, Gaughan admitted, "Let's see, legs together, ahhh, didn't really stick it (the landing) well."

This is one incident Gaughan will never forget, not only for his wild flight, but because he was agonizingly close to his first NASCAR Cup victory. He finished 27th.

"The Beard Oil Chevy, we ran a great strategy … it was awesome," Gaughan said. "We were in front for a split second."

Finally, Gaughan had some words of reassurance for his mom.

"Mother, it's OK. It's just a flip. It didn't hurt. I promise," Gaughan said.