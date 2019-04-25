NASCAR at Talladega: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for GEICO 500

Joey Logano

Will Ford's dominance continue at Talladega Superspeedway or will the drivers who have been hot this season win out this week at the second restrictor plate track of the year?

It's hard to argue with Ford as the last seven winners at the 2.66-mile track in the Deep South have come from that manufacturer.

At the same time though Kyle Busch is on fire and Denny Hamlin has been very good with two wins this season as well.

And as many people know, Hamlin is known as the restrictor plate king and there's no reason to think he won't factor into the final few laps as he has finished no lower than 14th at Talladega in his last six attempts and has a win on the track as well.

But this week is a Ford race, it's just impossible to argue. So with that we are going to take Joey Logano to win his second race of the year and fourth in his career at Talladega.

The GEICO 500 can be seen Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.

What are the betting odds for the GEICO 500?

Joey Logano 8/1 Brad Keselowski 8/1 Kevin Harvick 10/1 Clint Bowyer 10/1 Denny Hamlin 10/1 Kyle Busch 10/1 Aric Almirola 14/1 Ryan Blaney 14/1 Chase Elliott 14/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18/1 Kurt Busch 18/1 Martin Truex Jr. 18/1 Jimmie Johnson 18/1 Paul Menard 18/1 Daniel Suarez 18/1 Alex Bowman 30/1 Erik Jones 30/1 Matt DiBenedetto 30/1 Austin Dillon 40/1 Kyle Larson 40/1 William Byron 40/1 Ryan Newman 40/1 Daniel Hemric 80/1 Ryan Preece 80/1 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 80/1 Chris Buescher 80/1 Ty Dillon 80/1 David Ragan 100/1 Michael McDowell 100/1 Field (all others) 40/1

Which NASCAR drivers should you watch at the GEICO 500?

Aric Almirola has five straight top-10 finishes at Talladega Superspeedway and is the defending champion of the fall race in Alabama. He has a great chance to get his first win of the year.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. loves restrictor plate races as he won two on those tracks in 2017 and as a driver of a Ford he has the odds in his favor. Stenhouse has four top-5 finishes, including a win, in his last five races at Talladega.

Brad Keselowski is as hit or miss as anyone at Talladega, but with two wins already this season and five career victories at the 2.66-mile track, he's a great pick to win again this week.

One sleeper for the GEICO 500

Ryan Newman is another man who loves restrictor plate racing and drives a Ford. It's hard to be an underdog when he has that going for him. He has two top-10 finishes in his last three races at Talladega and three in his last four at Daytona.